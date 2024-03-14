Give Your Space a Queer Eye Makeover With 72% Off Bobby Berk Home Decor

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you watch Queer Eye wishing you could have Bobby Berk revamp your home? Same here. Well, the Netflix star might not be able to swing by in person, his home decor line offers the next best thing.
With deals up to 72% off on select items from QVC, now is the best time to snag pieces curated by the expert himself and give your space that chic, modern makeover you've been dreaming of. I'm obsessed with this ottoman that disassembles into five separate stools. Don't wait to shop. Dive into Bobby Berk's collection and transform your home into a sanctuary of chic without breaking the bank!
Bobby Berk Home Deals
- The Best Discount: Bobby Berk 100% Cotton Woven Dec. Pillow w/ Pom Poms (73% Off)
- My Pick: Bobby Berk Faux Leather 5-Piece Detachable Ottoman (
$185$85)
- The Lowest Price: Bobby Berk Watercolor Stripe Yarn Dyed Dec Pillow (
$29$11)
Bobby Berk Indoor/Outdoor Lantern with LED Candle
Enhance your indoor or outdoor decor with the inviting glow of this woven lantern, which adds a comforting ambiance to any space. Choose from 2 colors and 2 sizes.
Bobby Berk Faux Leather 5-Piece Detachable Ottoman
Maximize versatility in your living space with this faux leather ottoman that you can disassemble to create five separate stools, offering ample seating for guests or convenient footrests for relaxation.
Look at the detached ottoman to see just how much you get with this one item.
Bobby Berk Set of 3 Flameless LED Abstract Wax Pillars
With their lifelike flickering flame effect, these candles create a cozy ambiance without the worry of dripping wax or fire hazards. Choose from 4 colors.
Bobby Berk 100% Cotton Reversible Canvas Tote Bag
Elevate your everyday style with this chic reversible canvas tote bag.
Bobby Berk Set of (2) 72-Inch Wooden Bead Garland
Effortlessly add a touch of rustic elegance to any space these wooden bead garlands. Perfect for draping over mantels, shelves, or using as table centerpieces, these garlands bring warmth and character to your home.
Bobby Berk Indoor Rattan Woven Table Tray
Whether serving snacks or organizing essentials, this tray is a versatile and chic addition to your living space. Its intricate design adds a touch of natural sophistication to any room, while its sturdy construction ensures both durability and functionality.
Bobby Berk Watercolor Stripe Yarn Dyed Dec Pillow
Whether used as an accent piece on a sofa or as part of a bedding ensemble, this pillow effortlessly elevates your home decor. Its vibrant watercolor stripes add a pop of color and personality to any room.
Bobby Berk 100% Cotton 2-Sided Matelasse Throw
This textured design adds visual interest to any space while providing warmth and coziness on chilly nights. Whether draped over a sofa or layered on a bed, this blanket is a stylish and versatile addition to your home decor.
Bobby Berk 100% Cotton 400TC Sheet Set
Experience the luxury of a restful night's sleep with these 100% cotton 400 thread count sheet sets, which feel soft and smooth against your skin.
Bobby Berk 100% Cotton Woven Dec. Pillow w/ Pom Poms
Bring a playful sophistication to your decor with a decorative pillow. Its charming pom pom trim adds a whimsical flair to any space, while the woven cotton fabric provides both comfort and durability.
Bobby Berk Colorblock Lumbar Pillow
You can infuse your living space with vibrant energy with this colorblock lumbar pillow. With its bold and bright color scheme, this pillow adds a pop of personality to any room, instantly uplifting the ambiance.
Bobby Berk Colorblock Square Pillow
Introduce a contemporary flair to your home decor with a colorblock square pillow. Its sleek design features contrasting colors arranged in bold blocks, adding visual interest to any room.
