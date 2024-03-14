Watch : Lindsay Lohan Reveals Plans For Baby No. 2!

The limit to Lindsay Lohan's baby joy does not exist.

The Mean Girls star shared a glimpse into her and husband Bader Shammas' family plans, revealing that she would love to give their 7-month-old son Luai a younger sibling.

"I was lucky enough to have a sibling," Lindsay—who is sister to Michael Lohan Jr., 36, Aliana Lohan, 30, and Dakota Lohan, 27—said in a preview of the March 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I want Luai to have that."

In fact, Lindsay would rather expand her family sooner than later. As she noted with a laugh, "Having a baby, you're like, 'Oh, I want another.'"

Looking back at her journey to motherhood, the 37-year-old remembered "getting worried" over her age.

"It's scary," she admitted. "Your mind just goes nuts."

However, the universe works in mysterious was. After all, Lindsay believes she manifested her pregnancy with Luai while shooting Irish Wish with Ayesha Curry, who is now her son's godmother.