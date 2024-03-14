Lindsay Lohan Reveals Plans for Baby No. 2

The limit to Lindsay Lohan's baby joy does not exist.
The Mean Girls star shared a glimpse into her and husband Bader Shammas' family plans, revealing that she would love to give their 7-month-old son Luai a younger sibling.
"I was lucky enough to have a sibling," Lindsay—who is sister to Michael Lohan Jr., 36, Aliana Lohan, 30, and Dakota Lohan, 27—said in a preview of the March 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I want Luai to have that."
In fact, Lindsay would rather expand her family sooner than later. As she noted with a laugh, "Having a baby, you're like, 'Oh, I want another.'"
Looking back at her journey to motherhood, the 37-year-old remembered "getting worried" over her age.
"It's scary," she admitted. "Your mind just goes nuts."
However, the universe works in mysterious was. After all, Lindsay believes she manifested her pregnancy with Luai while shooting Irish Wish with Ayesha Curry, who is now her son's godmother.
"I was telling Ayesha when we were filming, 'I really wanna have kids soon,'" she recalled. "It sounds cheesy, but I kept like wishing it and manifesting and praying on it. It happened pretty quickly after."
So, what's life like as a cool mom? "I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time, and I opened the door and he was watching The Parent Trap," she told host Drew Barrymore. "He was kind of just staring because maybe my voice was still similar to how it was then."
The former child star added that she "started crying" at the heartwarming sight.
"It was a really magical moment," she shared. "I took tons of pictures of it."