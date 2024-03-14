Christie Brinkley Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Walk in NYFW Together

Christie Brinkley is getting candid about her health.

The supermodel shared she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. But fortunately for Christie, her doctors were able to get to it quickly.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," she wrote on Instagram March 13, alongside a series of photos detailing the surgery to remove the cancerous mole. "And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior."

According to Christie—who is mom to Alexa Ray Joel, 38, with ex-husband Billy Joel, as well as kids Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 25, and Jack Brinkley-Cook, 28, with ex-husband Peter Cook—doctors actually discovered the cancer while she was accompanying one of her daughters to an appointment.

"The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass," she continued. "It wasn't my appointment so I wasn't going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation. He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!"