Charlotte Tilbury Muse Michaela Jaé Rodriguez On Her Fave Lip Product & Why She Does Skincare at 5 A.M.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is no stranger to stepping into her power as a beauty muse. The award-winning actress is now kicking off her second year as the ambassador of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party campaign, and she says it still feels surreal. "I never expected in a million years to be a part of a beauty campaign because I didn't see myself. I had insecurities as a trans woman," she tells E!

Rodriguez says it felt "kismet" meeting Tilbury for the first time, calling the famed makeup artist a pillar and a champion for the actress, after hand-picking her to be the face and inspiration for the campaign. "When that moment happened, I was like, ‘I wanna align myself with her,'" the Pose star explains. "I felt like we might possibly have extremely similar goals and approaches to how we want to influence and encourage women and just anyone in general right down the line, especially in the LGBTQIA community."

Being a trailblazer and paving the way is second-nature to Rodriguez, who made history as the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe in 2022. "I want my legacy to be the generations that are after me," she says. "The only way I know I'm gonna live on is if once I'm gone, their voices are murmuring what I've said. You realize how rewarding it is because it's not just me. It's much more than me.