Charlotte Tilbury Muse Michaela Jaé Rodriguez On Her Fave Lip Product & Why She Does Skincare at 5 A.M.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is no stranger to stepping into her power as a beauty muse. The award-winning actress is now kicking off her second year as the ambassador of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party campaign, and she says it still feels surreal. "I never expected in a million years to be a part of a beauty campaign because I didn't see myself. I had insecurities as a trans woman," she tells E!
Rodriguez says it felt "kismet" meeting Tilbury for the first time, calling the famed makeup artist a pillar and a champion for the actress, after hand-picking her to be the face and inspiration for the campaign. "When that moment happened, I was like, ‘I wanna align myself with her,'" the Pose star explains. "I felt like we might possibly have extremely similar goals and approaches to how we want to influence and encourage women and just anyone in general right down the line, especially in the LGBTQIA community."
Being a trailblazer and paving the way is second-nature to Rodriguez, who made history as the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe in 2022. "I want my legacy to be the generations that are after me," she says. "The only way I know I'm gonna live on is if once I'm gone, their voices are murmuring what I've said. You realize how rewarding it is because it's not just me. It's much more than me.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss
The newest addition to the Pillow Talk Party collection, this lip-plumping gloss is available in two shades, giving you a juicy and hydrated pout.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick
This lipstick comes in 17 colors, so you're destined to find the perfect shade for you. It's made with a mixture of waxes, and glides on easily, leaving a luminous look on your lips no matter the color you choose.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Rich and velvety smooth, this lip liner in "Foxy Brown" is Rodriguez's go-to essential for her lip combos. Now available in a new shade "Pillow Talk Fair," you can get the perfect pout with a waterproof liner that can stand the test of time.
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss
Get glossy and hydrated lips with Tilbury's collagen lip bath. It's available in three new shades.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter
This limited-edition highlighter is available in two shades and is designed to be applied to cheekbones, temples, eyes, and your cupid's bow.
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil
This facial oil will leave your skin looking glowy, radiant, and plump. It's enriched with collagen and vitamin-packed ingredients that are both nourishing and moisturizing.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
This hydrating and brightening elixir is designed to firm and awaken your skin with ingredients such as vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Clinically proven to boost the skin barrier, this moisturizer is designed to smooth and firm the skin. It's infused with peptides and hyaluronic acid, so your skin can look plump, hydrated, and radiant.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Moisturizer with Retinol
Wake up to supple, dewy skin with this night cream that includes plant stem cells, time released retinol, vitamin E, and more.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Brightening Powder
Get a bright, effortless-looking complexion with this micro-pressed translucent powder that can blur and lift your entire look.
Michaela Jaé gets her beauty inspiration from 90's runway stars
The New Jersey-born actress says she draws beauty inspiration from Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Iman. "So many women have influenced me in the beauty world," she says. "You can't help but to look up to them and aspire to be like them, especially women like Naomi and Iman. They are Black, strong iconic women who had to fight."
As a Tilbury muse, Rodriguez takes her self-care rituals very seriously, especially when it comes to her skin. "I am very very adamant on skincare in the morning and at night," she explains, adding that she sometimes wakes up at 5 a.m. to get it done.
Rodriguez says she starts off with a steam to clean out her pores, then cleanses and exfoliates. Next she uses Charlotte Tilbury products on her skin, including the Collagen Superfusion facial oil, Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, and Charlotte's Magic Cream.
"The oil is what saturates it. It deeply penetrates your skin," she says. "Then you have the serums that smoothes out your pores, and then you have the moisturizer that lets it all set."
Rodriguez repeats the same process at night, but swaps out her daytime moisturizer for the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream. "You can put it on at night and you'll wake up in the morning and you'll be refreshed. Like really, you will," she says.
Michaela Jaé on the "perfect" Charlotte Tilbury Lip Product
Tilbury's skincare isn't the only CT product the Loot star loves. Rodriguez tells us her favorite beauty product is Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat pencil in the shade "Foxy Brown."
"It's like the perfect amount of chocolate," she says of the lip liner with a creamy, velvety finish. "Like it's not too dark, it's not too light, it's just right in the middle. And it goes with every single last one of her lip colors."
If you're not a fan of lip liner, but want another recommendation for your makeup look, the American Horror Story star is also a fan of Tilbury's powders."I love her powders," she shares. "Her translucent powders. I love her colored powders. All of her collections are really great."
Let actress Michaela Jaé inspire your next beauty and skincare purchase. Shop products inspired by our talk with the beauty muse, below. We promise you won't have to wake up at 5 a.m. to get the most out of them. They'll look great any time!
