Michael Strahan Surprises Daughter Isabella With Visit From Her Favorite Celebrity Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Isabella Strahan Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Michael Strahan is brightening up his daughter Isabella Strahan's day.

The Good Morning America co-host recently arranged for singer Bryson Tiller to make an in-house visit to the 19-year-old amid her ongoing battle with brain cancer. As seen in videos shared on Isabella's YouTube channel March 12, Michael—who connected with Bryson through mutual friend Fat Joe—had the singer wait in foyer of the family home as Isabella got ready.

"If she'd have been in her pajamas when you walked in here, we would have a problem," he quipped. "She wouldn't forgive us."

And Bryson didn't come empty-handed, either. As he surprised Isabella in the kitchen, the "Don't" artist gifted her a set of Lego orchids.

"Oh my god, it's Bryson Tiller!" Isabella gushed as she gave him a hug. "You're my favorite person ever."

And the visit clearly meant a lot to the teen, who was listening to Bryson's music during her last day of radiation therapy. As she wiped happy tears from her eyes and bounced around the room, Michael jokingly noted to his daughter, "You haven't moved this much in months!"