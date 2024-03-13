You Have to See Kristen Stewart's Bold Dominatrix-Style Look

We are unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Kristen Stewart's daring style.
In fact, the Twilight alum wore yet another jaw-dropping outfit that left little to the imagination. While promoting her new film Love Lies Bleeding in New York City March 13, she dressed in an all-black look that had a dominatrix twist to it.
KStew's getup consisted of a miniskirt paired with a completely sheer mesh bra. She layered the itty-bitty pieces with a black leather jacket from Brunello Cucinelli. And to add extra edge to her risqué look, the Spencer actress accessorized with a garter belt, thigh-high stockings and pointed pumps.
Although Kristen pushed the fashion boundaries, she opted for her signature beauty style of barely-there makeup and effortlessly tousled hair.
The 33-year-old's fierce ensemble is just one of her recent head-turning looks.
Just last week, she donned a NFSW lingerie look for the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller, wearing a sexy backless bodysuit that featured a plunging deep V cut at the bottom.
Of course, the actress hasn't been afraid to ruffle feathers with her fashion choices. After all, she stirred controversy with her Rolling Stone cover in February, going braless in a black leather vest and sticking her hand in her tighty whities.
Kristen responded to critics on the March 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, noting the double standard women face.
"Well, it's a little ironic because I feel like I've seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things," she said. "I've seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned. I think there's a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic."
The late-night host chimed in, "I've certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter. I think it also violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you're presenting it here."
"Yes," she added, "because female sexuality isn't supposed to actually want anything but to be had. And that feels like it's protruding in a way that might be annoying. But f--k you."
Keep reading to see Kristen's statement-making fashion over the years.