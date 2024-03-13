You Have to See Kristen Stewart's Bold Dominatrix-Style Look

Watch : See Kristen Stewart’s Riskiest Red Carpet Look Yet in NSFW Bodysuit!

We are unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Kristen Stewart's daring style.

In fact, the Twilight alum wore yet another jaw-dropping outfit that left little to the imagination. While promoting her new film Love Lies Bleeding in New York City March 13, she dressed in an all-black look that had a dominatrix twist to it.

KStew's getup consisted of a miniskirt paired with a completely sheer mesh bra. She layered the itty-bitty pieces with a black leather jacket from Brunello Cucinelli. And to add extra edge to her risqué look, the Spencer actress accessorized with a garter belt, thigh-high stockings and pointed pumps.

Although Kristen pushed the fashion boundaries, she opted for her signature beauty style of barely-there makeup and effortlessly tousled hair.

The 33-year-old's fierce ensemble is just one of her recent head-turning looks.

Just last week, she donned a NFSW lingerie look for the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller, wearing a sexy backless bodysuit that featured a plunging deep V cut at the bottom.