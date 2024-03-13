You Have to See Kristen Stewart's Bold Dominatrix-Style Look

Kristen Stewart stepped out in a sexy little black number to promote her new film Love Lies Bleeding in New York City.

We are unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Kristen Stewart's daring style.

In fact, the Twilight alum wore yet another jaw-dropping outfit that left little to the imagination. While promoting her new film Love Lies Bleeding in New York City March 13, she dressed in an all-black look that had a dominatrix twist to it

KStew's getup consisted of a miniskirt paired with a completely sheer mesh bra. She layered the itty-bitty pieces with a black leather jacket from Brunello Cucinelli. And to add extra edge to her risqué look, the Spencer actress accessorized with a garter belt, thigh-high stockings and pointed pumps.

Although Kristen pushed the fashion boundaries, she opted for her signature beauty style of barely-there makeup and effortlessly tousled hair.

The 33-year-old's fierce ensemble is just one of her recent head-turning looks.

Just last week, she donned a NFSW lingerie look for the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller, wearing a sexy backless bodysuit that featured a plunging deep V cut at the bottom. 

Of course, the actress hasn't been afraid to ruffle feathers with her fashion choices. After all, she stirred controversy with her Rolling Stone cover in February, going braless in a black leather vest and sticking her hand in her tighty whities.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristen responded to critics on the March 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, noting the double standard women face.

"Well, it's a little ironic because I feel like I've seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things," she said. "I've seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned. I think there's a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic."

The late-night host chimed in, "I've certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter. I think it also violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you're presenting it here."

"Yes," she added, "because female sexuality isn't supposed to actually want anything but to be had. And that feels like it's protruding in a way that might be annoying. But f--k you."

Keep reading to see Kristen's statement-making fashion over the years.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Dominatrix Style

The actress stepped out in daring style while promoting her new film Love Lies Bleeding in NYC March 13.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Business Casual

For the 2022 Oscars, Kristen skipped the dress for a sleek co-ord set.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Radiant in Red 

For the 2019 Venice Film Festival, K. Stew wowed in a reddish-pink gown.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Preppy With a Twist

The Love Lies Bleeding star gave her tweed dress an edgy vibe with her biker boots and textured hairdo.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Logomania

The actress made a statement with her Chanel-logo two-piece at the Sundance Film Festival 2024.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Modern Glamour

The Spencer star was dressed like Hollywood royalty at the U.K. premiere of the Princess Diana biopic. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bronze & Electric

Kristen stuns at Paris Fashion Week for the Chanel Haute Couture Show in 2019, wearing a two-toned tweed blazer paired with a bronze-ombré glow from her cuffed, straight cut trousers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sexy and Sparkley

Karl Lagerfeld's muse wore a Chanel gown to the premiere of Personal Shopper. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
New Do, New Me

Kristen premiered her shaved head at a screening of Personal Shopper sporting a A.L.C. top and Sally LaPointe pants.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Cold Sholder

The actress wore an all black Roberto Cavalli dress with a cut-out shoulder detail to the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Brilliant Blazer

The Oscar-nominated star steps out for the New York Film Festival party for Certain Women, presented by RUFFINO, in an Sandro blazer.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Sparkling in Venice

Kristen stunned in a glittering Chanel fall 2015 Couture dress at the 2015 Venice Film Festivbal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Flower Power

The Happiest Season star rocked a black, floral-printed Zuhair Murad Resort 2016 romper at the L.A. premiere of American Ultra.

Araya Diaz/WireImage
Show Tealer

Kristen sported a teal Self Portrait top and some point kicks at the 2015 Clouds of Sils Maria screening.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cool & Collected

K. Stew arrived to the Chanel Couture show wearing a cool white mini dress with her wavy short locks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Black Out

The Twilight alum suited up in an all-black ensemble at Stella McCartney's 2015 fashion show.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Channeling Chanel

Kristen upped the edge-meets-elegance factor at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards red carpet, wearing a retro Chanel design with a beaded net bodice.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI
Dark Magic

Again in Chanel, she embraced the sheer-overlay trend with a monochromatic, floral-print frock by the A-list designer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Crisscross

K.Stew worked a crisscross patterned J. Mendel design at the Camp X-Ray NYC premiere in 2014.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Yes She Cannes

The actress sported a Chanel Couture jumpsuit at the Cannes premiere of Clouds of Slis Maria in 2014.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Edgy Chic

And she's back to Chanel Couture! Kristen stunned in edgy feathered and beaded dress by the label at the 2014 Met Gala.  

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Shorts Couture

K.Stew is a major Chanel fan, and showed her loyalty at the label's  2013 Paris Fashion Week show, wearing a white Chanel jacket, black shorts and leather gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KCA
Keep it Short

K.Stew rocked the purple carpet at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in a blue shorts ensemble by Osman Yousefzada.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Bold Beauty

In 2012, Kristen hit the red carpet for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in a bold black and white number by Julien Macdonald.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Molto Bella

The Twilight star looks angelic in a feminine yet sexy Reem Acra Couture gown featuring layers of tulle and delicate embroidery. Fred Leighton diamond jewelry completed her alluring look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Barely There

Whoa! The On The Road star rocks barely there Erdem dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blue Lace

Though lace isn't her usual thing, the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards winner works it in a long-sleeved, leg-baring Stella McCartney dress and electric blue Barbara Bui pumps to match. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Wild Side

Back at Paris Fashion Week in 2012, K.Stew works a Louis Vuitton leopard-print mini.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Little Black Gown

K.Stew is glam and confident in a Roberto Cavalli sparkly black gown with a leather belt, black peep-toe heels and a fabulous ponytail at the Breaking Dawn: Part 1 London premiere.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Gettin' Leggy

The actress works her glamorous side at the Breaking Dawn premiere in a dark indigo J. Mendel column gown with a sequin pattern and high slit.

