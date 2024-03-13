Nikki Reed Shares Postpartum Hair Shedding Problem After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Watch : Nikki Reed Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed is sharing her vamp—er—post-partum diaries.

The Twilight star got candid about what her life has been like since giving birth to her second child, revealing that she suffered from some big time hair loss.

"I was having crazy, postpartum hair shedding," Nikki said on TikTok Feb. 28. "My doctor actually recommended that I try Nutrafol, and I'm seeing amazing results."

Along with the clip, the 35-year-old shared a before-and-after photo of her hair growth, noting that not only was she seeing a huge difference, but her "hairdresser made a comment about this as well."

Nikki—who shares daughter, Bodhi Soleil, 6, and a baby boy, 9 months, with husband Ian Somerhalder—has been open about her health journey after giving birth, sharing that she also struggled with high cortisol levels.

"My doctors, at one point, said, 'Are you stressed?'" she explained on TikTok, "and I was like, 'Mmm, is that question?'"