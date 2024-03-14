Psst! Your Fave Brands Now Have Wedding Dresses & Bridal Gowns—Shop From Abercrombie, Reformation & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While we all probably wish we can take a flight to New York right now and try on designer wedding dresses from luxury brands such as Vera Wang, Vivienne Westwood, Oscar de la Renta, and more (a girl can dream right?), that option isn't always a reality. But that doesn't mean you can't still look as drop-dead gorgeous as Carrie Bradshaw did in hers (sans the blue bird headpiece of course), in an affordable wedding dress from a trustworthy brand you've probably already shopped at.

Whether you're finding your dream elopement dress, a simple but chic wedding dress for your micro wedding, or maybe even an extravagant wedding dress style that's budget-friendly but still a head-turner, these unexpected fashion brands have you covered for whichever type of wedding you're having. We've done the digging for you and scoured all our favorite brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Reformation, Revolve, Lulus, Nordstrom, and many more, with exclusive wedding dress styles and even bridesmaid dresses that can pass off as wedding dresses. So, if you're looking for bridal gowns and wedding dresses that all cost less than $1000, keep scrolling for the best affordable (and fast!) sites to shop for your dream gown ASAP.