Psst! Your Fave Brands Now Have Wedding Dresses & Bridal Gowns—Shop From Abercrombie, Reformation & More

While we all probably wish we can take a flight to New York right now and try on designer wedding dresses from luxury brands such as Vera Wang, Vivienne Westwood, Oscar de la Renta, and more (a girl can dream right?), that option isn't always a reality. But that doesn't mean you can't still look as drop-dead gorgeous as Carrie Bradshaw did in hers (sans the blue bird headpiece of course), in an affordable wedding dress from a trustworthy brand you've probably already shopped at.
Whether you're finding your dream elopement dress, a simple but chic wedding dress for your micro wedding, or maybe even an extravagant wedding dress style that's budget-friendly but still a head-turner, these unexpected fashion brands have you covered for whichever type of wedding you're having. We've done the digging for you and scoured all our favorite brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Reformation, Revolve, Lulus, Nordstrom, and many more, with exclusive wedding dress styles and even bridesmaid dresses that can pass off as wedding dresses. So, if you're looking for bridal gowns and wedding dresses that all cost less than $1000, keep scrolling for the best affordable (and fast!) sites to shop for your dream gown ASAP.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch just dropped their special wedding shop, where you can find all different types of potential wedding dresses, jumpsuits, and more at a budget-friendly price. Once you've chosen your dream dress for your private ceremony, explore their wedding-related selections for other bridal events to complete your perfect look!
Shopbop
While Shopbop is renowned for its designer options in clothing, shoes, and accessories, it also boasts a hidden gem: a small wedding boutique featuring minimalist yet chic gowns. We'd say it's perfect for city hall brides or intimate ceremonies.
Lulus
Looking for chic wedding dresses under $500? Lulus is that girl. Just don't forget to use exclusive E! code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items).
Reformation
Discover Reformation's selection of wedding and celebratory dresses catering to the boho-inspired, eco-conscious bride seeking understated elegance. With classic lace dresses and modern two-pieces crafted of silk charmeuse, embrace timeless style without compromising sustainability.
Revolve
Did you know that Revolve has a bridal section? Yup, it's just tucked away amidst its coveted skincare and fashion selections. Offering budget-friendly options ideal for non-traditional ceremonies or rehearsal dinners, you'll find stylish choices without the traditional bridal price tag.
ASOS
At ASOS, known for its easy-to-wear tees and jeans, you'll find an in-house bridal line alongside a variety of wedding dresses from other brands. What we love most about the British online retailer is that most of their gowns are priced under $300, making it the perfect solution for brides on a budget.
Nordstrom
Though Nordstrom's wedding dress selection is limited, their extensive range of formal white dresses is ideal for a low-key ceremony or reception. Find the perfect understated yet elegant option to suit your style without breaking the bank.
Anthropologie
While Anthropologie's bridal section is on the pricier side (with most dresses ranging over $1000), we still love its elegant wedding styles tailored for the modern bride that are truly worth the splurge.
Etsy
Etsy, renowned for its talented creators, offers a unique selection of bridal dresses alongside invitations, bouquets, and more. From affordable options in the low hundreds to custom couture priced at $1,300, savvy shoppers can find the perfect wedding ensemble, but don't forget to check the reviews before making your purchase.
Saks Fifth Avenue
For more of an upscale bridal experience, indulge in Saks Fifth Avenue's collection of high-quality, chic bridal gowns perfect for your wedding day or bridal shower. From vintage-inspired minidresses for city hall ceremonies to sleeveless draped wrap gowns for beach weddings, you'll be surprised at all the affordable options they offer in their bridal section!
What are the best budget-friendly brands for wedding dresses?
For budget-friendly wedding dresses, we recommend considering Abercrombie & Fitch, Shopbop, Lulus, Reformation, Revolve, ASOS, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Etsy, and Saks Fifth Avenue. These brands offer stylish options at affordable prices, catering to various preferences and ensuring brides can find their dream dress without breaking the bank.
How do you find a dress within your budget?
To find a dress within your budget, start by setting a clear budget range based on what you're comfortable spending. Next, explore various shopping options such as online retailers, thrift stores, and sales events to discover affordable options that match your style preferences. Don't forget to prioritize key features you're looking for in a dress, such as fabric, style, and occasion suitability.
Where can I find affordable plus-size wedding dresses?
You can find affordable plus-size wedding dresses at Reformation, Abercrombie & Fitch, and ASOS. These brands offer stylish options that cater to different body types while remaining budget-friendly. Whether you're looking for trendy designs or timeless classics, these retailers provide a range of choices to help you find the perfect dress for your special day without overspending.
