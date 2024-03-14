Get a $78 Anthropologie Pullover for $18, 25% off T3 Hair Tools, $800 off Avocado Organic Mattress & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Good morning to my fellow bargain hunters! Ready to treat yourself to some amazing deals before the week wraps up? Today, I scoured the internet to bring you the absolute best discounts on everything from home decor to fashion and beauty. Whether you're looking to spruce up your living space with some new throw pillows or upgrade your wardrobe with the latest trends, there's something here for everyone.
Plus, with Sleep Week discounts are slipping away fast. Now's the time to snag that cozy bedding set you've been eyeing. So kick back, relax, and let's go on a virtual shopping spree together before the clock runs out!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Sunday Riley: You have 24 hours to save 40% on Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum (discount applied at checkout). Plus, save 25% on everything else (discount applied at checkout).
- Anthropologie: Score an EXTRA 40% off the sale section (discount applied at checkout). My pick: this striped pullover (
$78$18)
- Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
- ThirdLove: Use the code LUCKY to save 25% sitewide on bras, underwear, and loungewear.
- Glossier: Shop 20% off Glossier deals. Glossier sales are rare, so don't miss the chance.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
T3 Hair Tools
T3's premium hair tools are available at an unbeatable 25% off! From sleek flat irons to powerful hair dryers and versatile curling irons, T3 has everything you need to achieve salon-worthy locks at home.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.
Clinique: Save 30% sitewide on Clinique skincare and makeup.
ColourPop: Get 30% off Colour Pop blush, highlighters, and bronzers.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
ghd: Save 25% on ghd hair tools.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the promo code SPRING to get 20% off gentle skincare, which is super effective in my experience.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. My personal favorite: the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, which clears up my breakouts and brings balance to my oily skin.
NARS: Save 20% sitewide on NARS makeup.
Nudestix: Make your own makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Sephora: Save 50% on Urban Decay, Kate Somerville, Too Faced, Sephora Collection, and more for 24 hours.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Ulta: 50% off Too Faced, Kenra, Exuviance, Kate Somerville, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty, and more top brands today only.
Too Faced: Save 70% on Too Faced top-sellers.
Zitsticka: Use the code POPIT to get 20% off Zitsticka Undercover pimple patches.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Pilcro Collared Half-Zip Pullover
Embrace preppy style with this red and white stripe pullover. I love this because it's a timeless piece with a hint of vintage charm. If you prefer a more neutral option, explore there's another color featuring ivory and tan fabrics. It's available in standard, petite, and plus sizes. Additional discount applied at checkout.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trendy styles from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Akira: Use the promo code 20AKIRA to save 20% on your purchase.
ASOS: Save 30% on fresh finds from ASOS.
Anthropologie: Score an EXTRA 40% off the sale section (discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic: Get 40% off full-price styles.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% + get an extra 20% off Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Get ready for spring with 20% off swimwear deals.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Save 25% sitewide at BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout). And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 25% off the sale section, which means $6 deals!
Bernardo Fashions: Shop 70% off deals from the Bernardo Warehouse Sale. I LOVE Bernardo jackets.
Boohoo: Take 50% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Cider: Shop 60% off fashion flash deals from Cider.
Coach Outlet: Shop major deals on 100+ new clearance styles from Coach.
Dearfoams: Save 60% on Dearfoams Easter deals.
Fanatics: Use the code LUCKY to save 25% on team apparel and more sports must-haves from Fanatics.
Gap: Get an EXTRA 40% off the Gap sale section.
Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories.
HerRoom: Save 60% on on bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save 40% on J.Crew dressed up styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get an EXTRA 25% off already-discounted Kate Spade styles and get up to 70% off.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Save 20% on your order with the promo code BESTMIX.
Madewell: Insiders can save 25% on everything from Madewell.
Michael Kors: Use the code THINKSPRING to save 25% on your purchase. Save 75% on Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 40% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get 65% off Alice + Olivia styles. Score 60% off spring occasion clothes just in time for Easter. Save 70% on Khloe Kardashian's Good American. Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code FAM to get 50% off Reebok.
Soma: Buy 1 bra, get another bra for 50% off.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimwear from the Spring Break Blowout Sale.
Urban Outfitters: Spring forward with 30% off graphic t-shirts and shorts.
VICI: Get 30% off matching sets with the code 30OFFSETS.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Avocado Mattress
Don't miss this chance to invest in your sleep and well-being while supporting environmentally conscious practices with $800 off Avocado Mattress deals.
More Home Deals
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
JBL: Get up to 50% off JBL bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Save 50% on bedding, furniture, and more from Pottery Barn.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score 60% off dining essentials, including tableware, outdoor dining sets, and dining room tables.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Buy 2 large Yankee Candles, get 2 free.
The Best Sleep Week Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off mattresses (with free shipping) and 30% off adjustable beds and more deals from Amerisleep.
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses.
Big Blanket Co.: Save $30 on blankets, sheet sets, duvet covers and more with the code LUCKY.
Birch Living: March Madness deals include 20% off sitewide + 2 free pillows with every purchase.
Brooklinen: Shop 20% off deals throughout Sleep Week.
Brooklyn Bedding: Use the code WINTER25 to save 25% on blankets, pillows, mattresses and more.
Casper: Shop 20% off deals from Casper's Daylight Savings Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon Sealy mattresses + a free Sealy Sleep Bundle (worth $199).
Coop Sleep Goods: Invest in your sleep with 20% off pillows and bedding.
Cozy Earth: Celebrate Sleep Week with 25% off bedding, pajamas, and more.
DreamCloud: Score 50% off DreamCloud mattresses before these deals disappear.
Leesa: Shop 20% off Leesa mattress bundles + get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Nab 40% off Nectar mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Enjoy 50% off weighted blanket deals.
Nuzzie: Save 25% sitewide on my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Get 20% off bed pillows.
Plufl: Save 45% sitewide on Plufl, including the famous human dog bed and cooling body pillows.
Purple: Score $400 off Purple mattresses.
Saatva: Don't miss $600 discounts on Saatva mattresses.
Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Sleep Number: Save 40% on select Sleep Number beds.
Tempur-Pedic: Save 50% on sheet sets, 20% on mattress topper bundles, and more Tempur-Pedic deals.
Tuft & Needle: Enjoy 20% off Tuft & Needle mattresses and 15% off bedding.
What are the best deals happening today?
You have 24 hours to save 40% on Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum (discount applied at checkout). Plus, save 25% on everything else (discount applied at checkout). Score an EXTRA 40% off the sale section (discount applied at checkout). Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.Use the code LUCKY to save 25% sitewide on bras, underwear, and loungewear. Shop 20% off Glossier deals. Glossier sales are rare, so don't miss the chance.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack,Banana Republic Factory,Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
