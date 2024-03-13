Dua Lipa Dives into New Music With Third Album Radical Optimism

Dua Lipa has announced she plans to release her first new studio album in four years, and unveiled its cover art. Find out more about the singer's voyage to Radical Optimism.

Dua Lipa is reaching new depths of positive energy with her latest music.

The 28-year-old announced her first studio album in four years, Radical Optimism, is on the way. She also unveiled its cover art, an image of herself swimming in the ocean with a shark fin popping out from the water nearby.

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism," Dua said in a March 13 press release. "It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life."

The three-time Grammy winner continued, "It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions."

Radical Optimism, her third studio album, contains 11 tracks, including the nu-disco song "Houdini," which dropped in November, and the recently released dance tune "Training Season."

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

On Instagram, the Barbie star shared a video explaining the inspiration behind her new album, which includes footage of herself giving her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys, which foreshadowed her latest musical vibe.

Tyrone Lebon

"One thing that I've really come to realize is how much happiness is so important. I felt really jaded at the end of my last album, where I felt I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered," she said at the time, "and I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something that we all deserve and that's something that we all need in our lives."

Radical Optimism is set for release May 3.

Dua announced her new album more than a week after performing "Training Season" at the 2024 BRIT Awards, where she won Best Pop Act and turned heads on the red carpet with a black leather Versace gown.

Look back at Dua's most daring looks over the years:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lovely in Leather

Dua turned heads in a leather Versace gown at the 2024 BRIT Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

So Metal

The singer walks the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys in a silver, fringed, cutout Courreges gown.

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
Sexy Sheer

Dua rocked this lacy bodysuit to the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Showstopper

The "Don't Start Now" star dazzled in her Mugler bodysuit at Lollapalooza in July 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Grammys Glamour

Dua already has three Grammys, but her Versace dress at the 2022 ceremony deserved a separate trophy.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bold Boots

The singer paired her tall, black feather boots with a heart-shaped AREA top and skirt for her guest appearance on The Tonight Show in March 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
A Winning Look

While Dua took home Grammys gold—winning in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Future Nostalgia—her Versace look for the 2021 ceremony was all pink.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hats Off to Dua

Live from New York…it's Dua Lipa! The "We're Good" artist topped off her white Valentino gown with a giant hat for her 2020 Saturday Night Live performance.

 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Black-Tie Event

She also turned heads while wearing a sequined Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket and embellished tights for the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet, Red Fashion

The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a red, one-shoulder, tiered gown by Valentino at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Jun Sato/WireImage
Pretty in Pink

Dua had cameras flashing at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in her sparkling pink Versace dress.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Groovy Getup

The recording artist went all-in on the camp theme for the 2019 Met Gala with this psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer's Marine Serre ensemble for the 2019 Global Awards was out of this world.

Ian West/PA Wire
Fabulous Fashion

Want to see more Dua fashion? No need to say pretty please. Check out the Christopher Kane ensemble she donned at the 2019 BRIT Awards. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mic Drop Moment

Work it, girl! Dua struck a fierce pose while performing at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music
Fierce in Feathers

The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the 2019 Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Punk Princess

Dua posed on the carpet as she arrived at the 2019 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Celebration in Los Angeles. 

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" artist sparkled at the 2019 premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Double Take

Dua rocked a cut-out number as she attended the 2019 World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gown

The "Be the One" singer walked the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli mermaid gown.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots and a green dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Finished With a Bow

Dua wore a purple Alexandre Vauthier gown that was tied with a bow at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Royal Rainbow

Dua dazzled onstage at Z100's 2018 Jingle Ball in New York City. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Stylish Suit

The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attended the 2018 Billboard Women in Music event in New York City. 

