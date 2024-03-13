Dua Lipa Dives into New Music With Third Album Radical Optimism

Dua Lipa is reaching new depths of positive energy with her latest music.
The 28-year-old announced her first studio album in four years, Radical Optimism, is on the way. She also unveiled its cover art, an image of herself swimming in the ocean with a shark fin popping out from the water nearby.
"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism," Dua said in a March 13 press release. "It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life."
The three-time Grammy winner continued, "It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions."
Radical Optimism, her third studio album, contains 11 tracks, including the nu-disco song "Houdini," which dropped in November, and the recently released dance tune "Training Season."
On Instagram, the Barbie star shared a video explaining the inspiration behind her new album, which includes footage of herself giving her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys, which foreshadowed her latest musical vibe.
"One thing that I've really come to realize is how much happiness is so important. I felt really jaded at the end of my last album, where I felt I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered," she said at the time, "and I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something that we all deserve and that's something that we all need in our lives."
Radical Optimism is set for release May 3.
Dua announced her new album more than a week after performing "Training Season" at the 2024 BRIT Awards, where she won Best Pop Act and turned heads on the red carpet with a black leather Versace gown.
