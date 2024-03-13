Dua Lipa Dives into New Music With Third Album Radical Optimism

Watch : Dua Lipa Reveals What She’s Looking For in a Man! (Exclusive)

Dua Lipa is reaching new depths of positive energy with her latest music.

The 28-year-old announced her first studio album in four years, Radical Optimism, is on the way. She also unveiled its cover art, an image of herself swimming in the ocean with a shark fin popping out from the water nearby.

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism," Dua said in a March 13 press release. "It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life."

The three-time Grammy winner continued, "It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions."

Radical Optimism, her third studio album, contains 11 tracks, including the nu-disco song "Houdini," which dropped in November, and the recently released dance tune "Training Season."