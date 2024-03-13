Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Photographer Addresses Report About 2021 Picture

Watch : Kate Middleton Viral Photo: Agency Addresses Photoshop Claims

The photographer behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 maternity photoshoot is setting the record straight.

After a recent article suggested the photo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to announce they were expecting now-2-year-old Princess Lilibet—a picture that showed them relaxing underneath a tree as Meghan placed a hand on her baby bump—had been doctored, Misan Harriman clapped back.

"Unfortunately, there's been an article on the Daily Mail saying that I have admitted to doctoring the pregnancy announcement portrait I took of Harry and Meghan," he said in a video shared to Instagram March 13. "Apparently, I was switching out trees and meadows and I admitted to this on an episode of a podcast called Private Passions. This is crazy."

Indeed, an article published by the Daily Mail March 12 stated "a resurfaced podcast has revealed that the intimate 2021 black and white photo of the couple used to announce her second was doctored."