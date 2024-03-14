Kitchen and Living Room Spring Decor Ideas That Aren’t Just Boring Florals

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

We've found an easy way for you to instantly spruce up your kitchen, living room, and even dining room this season. Spring home decor. Now, wait a minute. You might be thinking florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. But our spring decor finds go far beyond just floral accents and fresh flowers (although you can never go wrong with a vase full of bright tulips).

The spring season is actually full of home decor inspiration. Just look around you at the texture, color, and fresh greenery outside!

If your winter decor was all about layering on warmth, let your spring decor feel like a breath of fresh air. The shopping experts at E! have rounded up kitchen and living room spring decor ideas that will take your space from bundled up and blah to bright and cheerful for a full spring vibe.

These interior design-inspired decor ideas and furniture pieces incorporate a bright spring color palette – if you've had your colors tested, you may know what that means, natural textures, spring greenery, and so much more.

Our roundup includes sparkling quartz kitchenware that resembles amethysts and geodes, straw, rattan and raffia dining and entertaining pieces that will protect your coffee table, a lamp in a fun natural texture, wall decor and rugs that offer a pop of color, plus must-see throw pillows for the couch, chair, bedroom, or anywhere people sit.