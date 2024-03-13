How Khloe Kardashian Is Celebrating Ex Tristan Thompson's Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with Tristan Thompson's milestones.
Despite their breakup over two years ago, the Kardashians star shared a sweet message to her ex—with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 19 months—in honor of his 33rd birthday on March 13. Sharing a photo of Tristan unwrapping what looked to be a present from their kids, Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday @realtristan13."
In the family snapshot, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was seated on the ground as he held Tatum in his arms. Meanwhile, True sat across from him, smiling as she helped open a white gift box filled with black tissue paper.
But the kind words didn't stop there. Khloe also shared a separate photo of Tristan and his 17-year-old brother Amari Thompson, who the NBA star has been caring for since their mom Andrea Thompson's unexpected passing last year.
The Good American founder added in the caption, "Your mommy is proud of you."
In fact, Khloe will always wish nothing but the best for Tristan. As she previously noted, "Would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice."
"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'" she explained in a January interview with tmrw. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."
In doing so, Khloe hopes to set a good example for her kids.
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she added. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"
For how the former couple have been co-parenting, keep reading to see their family moments with True and Tatum.