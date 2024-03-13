How Khloe Kardashian Is Celebrating Ex Tristan Thompson's Birthday

Khloe Kardashian rang in ex Tristan Thompson's 33rd birthday on March 13 with a sweet family photo featuring their kids True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months. See the adorable snapshot.

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with Tristan Thompson's milestones.

Despite their breakup over two years ago, the Kardashians star shared a sweet message to her ex—with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 19 months—in honor of his 33rd birthday on March 13. Sharing a photo of Tristan unwrapping what looked to be a present from their kids, Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday @realtristan13."

In the family snapshot, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was seated on the ground as he held Tatum in his arms. Meanwhile, True sat across from him, smiling as she helped open a white gift box filled with black tissue paper.

But the kind words didn't stop there. Khloe also shared a separate photo of Tristan and his 17-year-old brother Amari Thompson, who the NBA star has been caring for since their mom Andrea Thompson's unexpected passing last year.

The Good American founder added in the caption, "Your mommy is proud of you."

 

photos
Tatum Thompson's Cutest Pics

In fact, Khloe will always wish nothing but the best for Tristan. As she previously noted, "Would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice." 

"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'" she explained in a January interview with tmrw. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."

 

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

In doing so, Khloe hopes to set a good example for her kids.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she added. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

For how the former couple have been co-parenting, keep reading to see their family moments with True and Tatum.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson in August 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonded with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Birthday Love

Khloe wished Tristan a happy 33rd birthday in March 2023, sharing this photo of the NBA star with their two kids on Instagram Story.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

