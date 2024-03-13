How Khloe Kardashian Is Celebrating Ex Tristan Thompson's Birthday

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t “Badmouth” Her Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with Tristan Thompson's milestones.

Despite their breakup over two years ago, the Kardashians star shared a sweet message to her ex—with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 19 months—in honor of his 33rd birthday on March 13. Sharing a photo of Tristan unwrapping what looked to be a present from their kids, Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday @realtristan13."

In the family snapshot, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was seated on the ground as he held Tatum in his arms. Meanwhile, True sat across from him, smiling as she helped open a white gift box filled with black tissue paper.

But the kind words didn't stop there. Khloe also shared a separate photo of Tristan and his 17-year-old brother Amari Thompson, who the NBA star has been caring for since their mom Andrea Thompson's unexpected passing last year.

The Good American founder added in the caption, "Your mommy is proud of you."