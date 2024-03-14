What You Need to Know About Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Double Mastectomy Procedure

Three days after her glamorous appearance at the Oscars, Olivia Munn shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 months ago.

Thirty days after the biopsy that confirmed her condition, she underwent a double mastectomy, according to the details she shared March 13 on Instagram.

"Surprisingly, I only cried twice," wrote Munn, who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney. "I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded."

The 43-year-old thanked Mulaney for supporting her throughout and being there for each of her surgeries—and for making sure the first things she'd see after waking up after a procedure were photos of Malcolm.

"Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us," Mulaney, 41, commented on her post. "Malc and I adore you."