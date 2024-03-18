Kate Middleton and Prince William Seemingly Step Out Together After Photo Controversy

Kate Middleton appears to be putting speculation to rest.
Five days after the Princess of Wales took responsibility for an edited photo posted to social media for U.K. Mother's Day, she has seemingly stepped out again—this time, at a farm shop in Windsor, U.K.
For the March 16 outing, Kate kept it casual, wearing black leggings, a black windbreaker and athletic shoes. In a video shared March 18 outside Windsor Farm Shop, the 42-year-old also appeared to flash a big smile as she carried a plastic bag of her purchases alongside the Prince of Wales, who managed to maintain a low-profile by pairing a salmon-colored baseball cap with his jeans and black jacket.
(E! News reached out to verify the authenticity of the video but has not heard back.)
On March 10, Kensington Palace's social media channels posted a photo of Kate, who has been out of the spotlight amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, with her and Prince William's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
However, the photo—which the caption suggested was recently taken by the Prince of Wales—was quickly pulled from prominent publications including the Associated Press due to concerns over its "manipulation."
And amid the uproar over the photo, Kate offered an explanation.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."
Kate, who stepped back from her royal duties following the January procedure, has kept a low profile in recent months, questions are still being raised about her whereabouts.
And the royal family has more eyes than usual on them in the aftermath of the photo scandal, as some news outlets, including CNN, have even shared plans to investigate the royal family's photos more closely before publishing in the future.
However, amid the scrutiny, William continues to go about his typical royal duties. In fact, the Prince of Wales joined Queen Camilla at a Commonwealth Day celebration on March 11—King Charles III was absent as he stepped back from public appearances amid his cancer diagnosis—and joined other family members at Thomas Kingston's memorial service the following day.
And as for the online rumors, England's future king has opted to ignore them. As a spokesperson for William put it to People earlier this month, "His focus is on his work and not on social media."
