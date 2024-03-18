Kate Middleton and Prince William Seemingly Step Out Together After Photo Controversy

Watch : Kate Middleton Viral Photo: Agency Addresses Photoshop Claims

Kate Middleton appears to be putting speculation to rest.

Five days after the Princess of Wales took responsibility for an edited photo posted to social media for U.K. Mother's Day, she has seemingly stepped out again—this time, at a farm shop in Windsor, U.K.

For the March 16 outing, Kate kept it casual, wearing black leggings, a black windbreaker and athletic shoes. In a video shared March 18 outside Windsor Farm Shop, the 42-year-old also appeared to flash a big smile as she carried a plastic bag of her purchases alongside the Prince of Wales, who managed to maintain a low-profile by pairing a salmon-colored baseball cap with his jeans and black jacket.

(E! News reached out to verify the authenticity of the video but has not heard back.)

On March 10, Kensington Palace's social media channels posted a photo of Kate, who has been out of the spotlight amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, with her and Prince William's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

However, the photo—which the caption suggested was recently taken by the Prince of Wales—was quickly pulled from prominent publications including the Associated Press due to concerns over its "manipulation."

And amid the uproar over the photo, Kate offered an explanation.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."