Swimsuits for All Makes Waves with Their 50% off Sale, Including $8 Bikini Tops, $16 One-Pieces & More

Shopping for a swimsuit can be stressful. There are so many factors to consider: cuteness, comfortability, fit, price, etc. But most importantly, you want your swimwear to make you feel confident. All those things may be hard to accomplish when you're shopping online, but I'm here to tell you that it can be done. That's because Swimsuits for All and their inclusive sizing, trendy swimwear, and wide variety of styles, is having a sitewide sale right now and everything is 50% off (even already reduced sale items). You should see the savings in your cart, but if you don't, just enter SITEWIDE50.
Never shopped at Swimsuits for All? Well, let me tell you how they make swimwear shopping so much easier. They give you the option to shop by swim solutions, so you find the right swimsuit based on tummy control, underwire, length, adjustability, hip minimizing, or maternity friendly. You can also shop by shape, from hourglass to pear, apple, heart, or athletic. There's one-pieces, tankinis, bottoms, tops, swimdresses, cover-ups, and more, in solid colors, prints, mix and match sets, and even chlorine-resistant swimwear, with sizing from 4 to 44.
So, head over to Swimsuits for All to save 50% and discover the right swimsuit for you. Your dream swimwear awaits.
Shop Swimsuits for All's 50% off Sitewide Sale
PLUNGE FLARED TANKINI TOP
Snag this $92 tankini top for just $16, NOW. It features a fit and flare silhouette, adjustable straps, and wirefree removable cups, so you'll feel comfortable and supported.
V-NECK TWIST TANKINI TOP
You'll feel supported and confident on the beach or poolside with this tankini top. It features a shelf bra, adjustable straps, and a flowy design that reviewers love. It's also available in a ton of prints and sizing from 8 to 34.
SHIRRED HIGH WAIST SWIM BRIEF
Available in 9 colors and sizing from 4 to 34, this high-waisted swim brief is a steal at $21. It also features full bottom coverage and a tummy control front panel for a smooth silhouette. Reviewers rave that these bottoms stay in place, even during a water aerobics class.
VALENTINE RUCHED BANDEAU BIKINI TOP
Whether you're wearing this bikini top with the adjustable straps or removing them for a bandeau look, you're sure to turn heads. There's even built-in bra cups and side boning for extra support and reviewers love the way it fits.
BRA SIZED SWEETHEART UNDERWIRE TANKINI TOP
This bestselling tankini top is bra-sized and includes a supportive underwire, so you'll get just the right fit. There's also adjustable straps and a cute sweetheart neckline to complete the look. Reviewers report that it's comfortable to bend over in and offers great lift for bigger busts.
RUCHED TWIST FRONT ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
With a vintage-inspired design and smoothing tummy control, this one-piece is guaranteed to bring on the compliments. There's a shelf bra with sewn in cups for support and reviewers rave that it's a stylish cut for all ages.
ONE SHOULDER ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Another bestseller, this one-piece swimsuit is chic and stylish. Plus, it includes a supportive shelf bra and tummy-control front lining, so you'll feel confident on the deck or in the sand. Reviewers note that it delivers a sexy vibe, without being too revealing.
ELITE TRIANGLE BIKINI TOP
This self-tie halter bikini top is just the right amount of fun and flirty. It's fully lined with removable cups and is perfect to match with some full coverage bottoms. Shoppers add that the top is comfortable and gives just the right amount of support.
SIDE SLIT SWIM SKIRT
Go for a little extra coverage with this swim skirt. It features a side slit to give you some movement and a built-in brief for comfort. One user reported, "Not too long but enough coverage to cover my rear and hips."
COLORBLOCK V-NECK ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Colorblocking, adjustable straps, and a plunging V-neckline combine to create this bestselling, and flattering, one-piece swimsuit. There's also sewn-in, wire-free cups with a bra frame for support and sizing from 4 to 26.
CONFIDANTE BRA SIZED UNDERWIRE BIKINI TOP
Hold the phone, the cutest bikini top has just arrived. Bedecked in polka dots, it features a key-hole accent tie in the front and a built-in underwire bra for support. The straps are adjustable and the sizing is according to your bra size, providing a fit that made one reviewer rave, "the girls look stunning."
FLYAWAY BANDEAU TANKINI TOP
A bandeau tankini top? That reviewers report stays in place, no matter how much you move? I'm listening. This piece of swimwear also features adjustable and removable straps if you'd like a different look and a shelf-bra with sewn-in cups for support.
