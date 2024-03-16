Tennis Star Andre Agassi Applauds the Evolving Conversation About Mental Health in Sports

Watch : Serena Williams' Mental Health Update: "Not OK Today"

Though he's considered one of the greatest players of all time, Andre Agassi has a complicated relationship with the game of tennis.

Primed to be a champion by his father from a young age, the eight-time Grand Slam winner spent much of his professional career hounded by external pressures and a mounting personal disdain for the sport in which he had, as planned, found such success. It's why he is now so appreciative of the evolving conversation about the importance of mental health in sports.

"I think anytime that you have an environment that is friendlier to honesty and communication," he told E! News in an exclusive interview March 2, "is just a healthier process and a more efficient one end to end. And a better one."

The 55-year-old, who previously detailed his struggles with tennis in his 2009 memoir Open, continued, "I think we've come a long way. But it helps so many that I've just sort of said, ‘Hey, here's having the courage to say this is a concern. And this is a reality, and this is the truth.' And it allows us not to stick stigma to it, but to understand."

Yet Andre also acknowledges that when it comes to professional sports, pressure is always inevitable.