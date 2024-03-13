SZA Reveals Why She Needed to Remove Her Breast Implants

There aren't always perks to getting plastic surgery.
Just ask SZA, who recently shared insight into why it was necessary for her to remove her breast implants.
"When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis," the Grammy winner said of the procedure she got done early in her career while appearing on S.H.E. MD's March 8 podcast episode. "But there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy. And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone."
Fibrosis, which is thickening or scarring of the tissue, can show up as lumps or cysts in the breast, per the American Cancer Society.
"I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for fibrosis, for these lumps," she continued. "I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants."
Despite this, SZA decided to move forward with the procedure.
"They ended up hurting me," the 34-year-old revealed. "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense...and so, I ended up getting extra fibrosis."
Although fibrosis isn't cancerous, the musician noted that her mother was previously diagnosed with breast cancer (and is now seven years cancer-free), and her aunt had a mastectomy. Due to her family history, SZA's doctor warned against the breast augmentation because she had an increased risk of developing the disease.
"I didn't feel good and it was painful," she expressed. "So, I took them out, and now, they're just my boobs."
This isn't the first time the "Snooze" singer has candidly shared her plastic surgery experiences.
"I treat my butt like a purse," she told Elle in May about getting a Brazilian butt lift. "It's just there to enhance whatever else. And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself. I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time."
And the decision to upgrade her derrière was made on her own terms.
"I didn't succumb to industry pressure," she clarified. "I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more ass.'"
She's not the only star to be open about going under the knife. Keep reading to see which celebrities have detailed their experiences with plastic surgery.