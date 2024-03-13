SZA Reveals Why She Needed to Remove Her Breast Implants

Watch : SZA Reveals Why She Got Her Breast Implants Removed

There aren't always perks to getting plastic surgery.

Just ask SZA, who recently shared insight into why it was necessary for her to remove her breast implants.

"When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis," the Grammy winner said of the procedure she got done early in her career while appearing on S.H.E. MD's March 8 podcast episode. "But there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy. And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone."

Fibrosis, which is thickening or scarring of the tissue, can show up as lumps or cysts in the breast, per the American Cancer Society.

"I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for fibrosis, for these lumps," she continued. "I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants."

Despite this, SZA decided to move forward with the procedure.

"They ended up hurting me," the 34-year-old revealed. "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense...and so, I ended up getting extra fibrosis."