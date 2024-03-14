The Masked Singer Unveils Chrisley Family Member During Week 2 Elimination

Find out which Chrisley Knows Best star made their surprising The Masked Singer debut during the Fox series' March 13 episode.

Watch: The Masked Singer Season 10 Finale: See the Winner!

Afghan Hound had a dog-gone good time on The Masked Singer stage, despite being the first contestant eliminated on week two of the competition.

During the Fox show's Wizard of Oz-themed March 13 episode, a member of one of reality TV's most famous families was unmasked after a shaky performance of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by The Tokens.

While making her debut on the stage, Afghan Hound gave some hints about her true identity, including images of a TV remote and a portrait of their family as dogs with two parents and three kids. 

"Just like the Cowardly Lion, every single day I tell myself to be brave," the mystery celebrity teased. "When I was young, I would dream about what life could be like over the rainbow. And for my family and I, the dreams we dared to dream came true. Best of all, we were together—until recently."

However, all of that recently changed.

"Suddenly, it was like our whole house came crashing down and I found myself alone, lost and left to pick up the pieces," Afghan Hound continued. "But I had to keep going and learn to laugh through the pain." 

photos
E!'s Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

As for her musical prowess, she admitted, "I know I'm not a good singer, but I'm here to put on a good performance and just have a great time," adding, "I want to make my family laugh and smile from afar, and that's what's giving me the courage tonight."

By the end of the episode, it was Afghan Hound and Gumball in the bottom two and Afghan Hound was sent home. When it came to the judges' guesses, Robin Thicke picked Bethenny Frankel, Jenny McCarthy suspected Brook Hogan, Ken Jeong chose Olivia Jade and Rita Ora guessed Sistine Stallone.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

However, it turned out to be none other than Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, who has been caring for her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 11-year-old niece Chloe since her parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began their respective prison sentences for tax evasion and bank in January 2023.

"My life over the past year has changed drastically," shared Savannah, who is also younger sister to brother Chase Chrisley. "Lost both my parents to the federal system."

The 26-year-old said she chose to do the show to teach her younger siblings to "take every opportunity that comes your way and don't back down."

And while Savannah joked "singing is not for me," she nonetheless had fun comnpetiting.

"A big reason I did this is because my parentd can watch it," she added. "That was a big thing for me."

Keep reading to see all the celebs who have already been revealed this season. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

