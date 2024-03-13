Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Felt After Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Was Compared to Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow is pooshing away this feud rumor.
In fact, the Goop founder set the record straight on how she felt when Kourtney Kardashian launched her wellness platform Poosh in 2019 after it drew comparisons to her lifestyle empire.
"I was so upset when Poosh was launched and people were like, 'This is a ripoff of Goop,'" Gwyneth told People in an interview published March 13. "I was like, this is so awful, and trying to pit us against one another, which is so crazy."
If anything, the Oscar winner made it clear she's a true girl's girl.
"The world is better and stronger when women are in cahoots with one another," the 51-year-old explained. "I feel like the patriarchy does this thing to us where they make us feel scarcity and that there's not enough for all of us to do our thing. And it's so detrimental."
Of course, this isn't the first time the Iron Man actress has expressed her support for Kourtney, 44.
When a fan asked Gwyneth if she was "upset" The Kardashians star "copied" Goop, she didn't mince words.
"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls--t," Gwyneth wrote in a May 2022 Instagram Story, before adding, "There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams."
She continued her message, "I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us."
A month later, Gwyneth and the reality TV star created a cheeky candle together that was a spinoff of Goop's infamous This Smells Like My Vagina candle.
The dynamic duo released This Smells Like My Pooshy in June 2022, noting in a joint statement, "the importance of women supporting women."
