Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Felt After Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Was Compared to Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow is pooshing away this feud rumor.

In fact, the Goop founder set the record straight on how she felt when Kourtney Kardashian launched her wellness platform Poosh in 2019 after it drew comparisons to her lifestyle empire.

"I was so upset when Poosh was launched and people were like, 'This is a ripoff of Goop,'" Gwyneth told People in an interview published March 13. "I was like, this is so awful, and trying to pit us against one another, which is so crazy."

If anything, the Oscar winner made it clear she's a true girl's girl.

"The world is better and stronger when women are in cahoots with one another," the 51-year-old explained. "I feel like the patriarchy does this thing to us where they make us feel scarcity and that there's not enough for all of us to do our thing. And it's so detrimental."