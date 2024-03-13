The 8 Best Luxury Pillows That Are Editor-Approved and Actually Worth the Investment

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is anyone else guilty of being a rot girlie all weekend long? Or maybe you have a daily mental battle of waking up to your first alarm during the weekday as much as I do? Well, if you relate to any of these scenarios, welcome to your sloth season. All this really means is that you adore and appreciate sleep as much as us girlies do. And if there's any way we can upgrade our sleepy situation, you bet we'll be finding it and immediately adding to cart. Seriously, I practically require almost every bedtime essential like a luxurious comforter set, bed sheets that feel like a cloud, a mattress topper that's to die for, and even cooling pajamas to complete my nightly sleeping ritual. But if there's any bedtime product I've tried the most (and what sparked my love for sleepy essentials), it's luxury pillows that are worthy of their price tag.
In my opinion, nothing makes or breaks your sleeping ritual than a perfectly propped-up pillow that beautifully cradles your head. And especially after a long day, it's only right you catch up on well-deserved Zzzz's in luxurious comfort. That's why I'm here to let you know all the best luxury pillows that are highly reviewed and editor-approved (by me of course!). Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper, I've rounded up the comfiest pillows that are actually worth investing in for the best sleep of your life. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to stop waking up on the wrong side of the bed and start waking up blissfully with my top pillow picks below.
Parachute Down Side Sleeper Pillow
For dedicated side sleepers seeking optimal comfort, look no further. This European down-filled pillow, crafted with a 3.5-inch gusset, alleviates strain on your neck and shoulders, providing unparalleled relief. Not only did it assist me in easing neck pain, but its plush support also promotes spinal alignment, all while offering a heavenly feel against my cheek.
Brooklinen Marlow Pillow
What sets Brooklinen's Marlow pillow apart for me is its 100% vegan, allergy-friendly design. Not only does it offer luxury at an affordable price, but its hybrid filling, composed of 80% polyurethane foam (memory foam) and 20% polyester fiber, ensures an ideal blend of support and plushness. While I found the fill perfect, it's worth noting that it may feel overstuffed for those who prefer less fluffiness.
Saatva Organic Quilted Pillow
Another pricey but fave of mine, Saatva's eco-friendly quilted pillow filled with natural latex is known for its durability and pressure-relieving properties. The machine-washable, breathable cover ensures easy maintenance while the natural latex resists mildew, dust mites, and allergens, leaving you with nothing but blissful sleep and grateful skin.
Coop Home Goods Soft Memory Foam Pillow
Experience cool comfort throughout the night with this Coop Home Goods gel-infused pillow, perfect for back and stomach sleepers prone to overheating. Complete with a bonus fill bag, tailor the pillow to your liking by adjusting the filling for personalized support and blissful sleep.
Buffy Cloud Pillow
Just because it's technically considered a luxury pillow, doesn't mean it can't be affordable! Not to be dramatic, but this Buffy cloud pillow perfectly cradles my head and has to be one of the softest pillows I've tried. It features a recycled BPA-free fill and a silky smooth outer layer that absorbs moisture, making it perfect for hot sleepers!
Cozy Earth Silk Pillow
If you're not the biggest fan of down-filled pillows (I get it, the adjusting can be a lot sometimes), I recommend opting for this luxurious alternative solution: Cozy Earth's 100% mulberry silk-filled pillow. Its naturally breathable material ensures a consistently cool and comfortable temperature all night long, making it a dream come true for hot sleepers.
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow
Back sleepers, rejoice! The Tempur-Cloud pillow from Tempur-Pedic is tailor-made for you with its luxurious comfort and low-profile shape that contours to your body, leaving you feeling relaxed and ache-free. Plus, for those who love memory foam and enjoy traveling, its machine-washable cover and compressible design make it the perfect companion for on-the-go comfort without compromising its shape (seriously, I've taken it everywhere!).
Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Pillow
Okay, I'm guilty of owning quite a few down pillows that I love, but sometimes memory foam really hits the spot on certain achy neck days when I need extra support. The only thing is that memory foam is known to retain heat. But with this Saatva graphite-infused pillow featuring technology that draws heat away, you'll never have to work about sweating through the night again.
What is Sleep Week?
Sleep Week, also called Sleep Awareness Week, is an annual event that celebrates all things sleep. It's a great week to stock up on sleep essentials since many brands and retailers have amazing sales, with deals on everything from pillows to bedding, eye masks and pajamas.
When is Sleep Week 2024?
This year, Sleep Week is being celebrated from March 10 to March 16, 2024.
Now that your pillows are covered, check out the best luxury bed sheets that'll have you struggling to get out of bed.