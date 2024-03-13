Meg Ryan Isn't Faking Her Love For Her Latest Red Carpet Look

Meg Ryan shared another look into her rare red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars after-party on March 10.

Watch: Meg Ryan Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at 2024 Oscars After-Party

Meg Ryan's iconic character might get cold when it's 70 degrees out, but the actress certainly heated up the red carpet on Oscars night.  

After making a rare red carpet outing to Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars party March 10, the When Harry Met Sally actress shared a full-body glimpse at her look on Instagram

For the star-studded occasion, Meg wore a silver and gold skin-tight Rodarte dress with a peplum top and scalloped sleeves. In addition to the flowery details on her gown, the 62-year-old topped off her look with Briony Raymond triple row posey diamond bracelet and several rings. She also channeled her When Harry Met Sally character Sally Albright by wearing her short blonde hair in loose-falling curls. 

While Meg—who shares son Jack Quaid, 31, with ex-husband Dennis Quaid, and is mom to daughter Daisy True Ryan, 20— stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, her red carpet outing comes just a few months after her return to the screen. The late Nora Ephron's muse starred in her first acting gig in eight years in the recent romantic comedy What Happens Later, which she also directed.

Still, the break was much-needed for the 62-year-old.

"I took a giant break because I felt like there's just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop," she told People in October. "It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Meg's latest rare appearance at the party, which also saw Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney among the stars, will certainly make romantic comedy fans want what she's having. Read on for more of the best Oscars after party looks.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

In Ferrari.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis & Scout Willis 

Demi in custom Versace and Chopard jewelry. Tallulah in vintage Zac Posen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Mugler.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli dress and Messika jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

In Alberta Ferretti.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

In Armani Privé.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In custom Miss Sohee.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Givenchy dress and Briony Raymond earrings.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

America Ferrera

In Versace jacket and De Beers jewelry.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ice Spice

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Emily Blunt

In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Alba Baptista & Chris Evans

Alba in Roland Mouret dress and Cartier jewelry. Chris in Dolce & Gabbana suit, IWC Schaffhausen watch and Santoni shoes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Maison Margiela.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Marc Bouwer dress and Messika jewelry.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Anitta

In Fendi.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Cardi B

In Versace dress and Loree Rodkin jewelry.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

In Sophie Couture dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Robert Wun.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Off-White.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Amiri suit and Vacheron Constantin watch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camila Cabello

In custom Luar dress and Smiling Rocks jewelry.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

In Gucci.

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

In Marc Bouwer.

Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Heidi Klum

In Harris Reed.

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party: Red Carpet Fashion
