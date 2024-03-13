Meg Ryan Isn't Faking Her Love For Her Latest Red Carpet Look

Watch : Meg Ryan Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at 2024 Oscars After-Party

Meg Ryan's iconic character might get cold when it's 70 degrees out, but the actress certainly heated up the red carpet on Oscars night.

After making a rare red carpet outing to Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars party March 10, the When Harry Met Sally actress shared a full-body glimpse at her look on Instagram.

For the star-studded occasion, Meg wore a silver and gold skin-tight Rodarte dress with a peplum top and scalloped sleeves. In addition to the flowery details on her gown, the 62-year-old topped off her look with Briony Raymond triple row posey diamond bracelet and several rings. She also channeled her When Harry Met Sally character Sally Albright by wearing her short blonde hair in loose-falling curls.

While Meg—who shares son Jack Quaid, 31, with ex-husband Dennis Quaid, and is mom to daughter Daisy True Ryan, 20— stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, her red carpet outing comes just a few months after her return to the screen. The late Nora Ephron's muse starred in her first acting gig in eight years in the recent romantic comedy What Happens Later, which she also directed.

Still, the break was much-needed for the 62-year-old.