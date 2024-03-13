Olivia Munn Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Red Carpet Official!

Olivia Munn is opening up about a health battle.

The Newsroom star shared she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, noting that the diagnosis came two months after she took a genetic test that had negative results.

"In the past ten months, I've had four surgeries," she wrote in a March 13 Instagram post, "so many days spent in bed I can't even count and learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I could ever have imagined. Surprisingly, I only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded."

As the actress, who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with John Mulaney, went on to explain, "I've tended to let people see me when I have energy when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."