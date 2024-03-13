Why Sydney Sweeney Wanted to Wear Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars Dress

Sydney Sweeney felt simply euphoric about getting to wear this iconic gown.
Twenty years after Angelina Jolie rocked a Marc Bouwer dress at the Academy Awards, the Euphoria star shared what it was like to sport the same design at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
"I think it's really cool to be able to wear such iconic, beautiful vintage pieces, and Angelina is a style icon," Sydney told E! News at the SXSW premiere of her movie Immaculate March 12. "I love her so much. I'm such a huge fan. And being able to follow in her footsteps and have myself wear it—like Marc Bower's incredible—it felt like a dream. It was amazing." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News March 13 at 11 p.m.)
The White Lotus alum was among the many stars to attend the post-Oscars celebration on March 11.
"When you go to an event like that, you meet anybody and everybody," she noted, "and you're just kind of like jaw on the ground the entire time."
However, there were two celebrities Sydney would have liked to see at the soirée but didn't: HGTV's Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott.
"I remember a couple years ago the most biggest starstruck experience that I had was when I met the Property Brothers and I was freaking out," she recalled. "I didn't see them last night or two nights ago, so it was a little disappointing."
One thing that didn't disappoint though was Sydney's outfit for the Immaculate premiere. For this event, the actress wore a custom, off-the-shoulder Richard Quinn gown with lace thigh-highs and white heels.
In the horror film, Sydney plays a nun named Cecilia, who discovers that she's pregnant and that the convent she recently joined in Italy is far from the picturesque place she expected it to be. And while it may have jump scares, it might not be as shocking that the 26-year-old wanted to do this kind of movie as she's a fan of the genre.
"Rosemary's Baby was definitely our biggest inspiration," Sydney said. "I love The Shining. I love Exorcist."
While fans will have to wait until March 22 to watch Immaculate, they can see more looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party now by scrolling on.
- Reporting by Rachel Smith