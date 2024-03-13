Why Sydney Sweeney Wanted to Wear Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars Dress

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Gushes Over Her Favorite “Style Icon” Angelina Jolie

Sydney Sweeney felt simply euphoric about getting to wear this iconic gown.

Twenty years after Angelina Jolie rocked a Marc Bouwer dress at the Academy Awards, the Euphoria star shared what it was like to sport the same design at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

"I think it's really cool to be able to wear such iconic, beautiful vintage pieces, and Angelina is a style icon," Sydney told E! News at the SXSW premiere of her movie Immaculate March 12. "I love her so much. I'm such a huge fan. And being able to follow in her footsteps and have myself wear it—like Marc Bower's incredible—it felt like a dream. It was amazing." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News March 13 at 11 p.m.)

The White Lotus alum was among the many stars to attend the post-Oscars celebration on March 11.

"When you go to an event like that, you meet anybody and everybody," she noted, "and you're just kind of like jaw on the ground the entire time."