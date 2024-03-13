Drake Bell Shares He Was Sexually Abused at 15

Watch : Nickelodeon Alums Detail Alleged Abuse in New Docuseries

Content warning: this story discusses sexual assault.

Drake Bell is opening up about a harrowing time.

The Nickelodeon alum has come forward as the unnamed minor involved in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of Brian Peck, who was hired as an acting and dialogue coach for season two of the network's All That.

Bell shared his story in a new Investigation Discovery documentary titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, much of which is focused on the difficult working conditions under Dan Schneider, who worked on Nickelodeon shows including All That as well as The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, iCarly and Victorious.

In the documentary, per Today, Bell shares that the abuse occurred at Peck's home over the course of several months after the acting coach ingratiated himself into the teenaged actor's life by way of turning Bell against his father, who apparently expressed his concerns about Peck to the network.

"I think Brian got a sense that my dad was on the watch," Bell explained, noting Peck expressed worries Bell's father wasn't good for his career. "And so he started to really drive a wedge between my dad and me."