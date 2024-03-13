Matthew Perry's Stepdad Keith Morrison Details "Source of Comfort" 4 Months After Actor's Death

Watch : Matthew Perry's Death: Details of His Will Revealed

Matthew Perry found joy not long before his sudden death.

The Friends star's stepdad Keith Morrison recently shared insight into his final months, expressing the renewed bond between Perry and his mom Suzanne.

"Toward the end of his life, they were closer than I have seen them for decades," Morrison said on the March 13 episode of Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space, "and texting each other constantly."

The Dateline NBC correspondent , who has been married to Perry's mom for more than 40 years, continued, "He was happy, and said so. And he hadn't said that for a long time. So it's a source of comfort. But also, he didn't get to have his third act and that's not fair."

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead inside a hot tub at his home in late October. His death, at age 54, was ruled an accident, with an autopsy finding that he died from the "acute effects" of the sedative ketamine—which he had taken through infusions to treat depression and anxiety over a week prior—and that drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of the opioid-addiction medicine buprenorphine were contributing factors in his passing.