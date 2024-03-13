Retired UFC Fighter Mark Coleman in a Coma After Rescuing Parents From House Fire

Retired UFC fighter Mark Coleman is facing a serious health battle.
The 59-year-old is in intensive care and has been placed in a medically induced coma stemming from injuries he sustained while rescuing his parents Dan and Connie Foos Coleman, from a house fire at their home in Toledo, Ohio, March 12.
The former UFC fighter—who finished his fighting career in 2013 with a 16-10 record—suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation, and, according to NBC News, collapsed at the scene and was airlifted to the hospital. Despite the severity of his injuries, Mark's manager, Michael DiSibato, said in a statement to the outlet that his family believes "he will pull through."
Hours after the fire, Mark's mom Connie, who alongside Dan did not sustain serious injuries, spoke out about the situation on social media.
"I am going to bed! Thank God we are alive. Prayers for Mark!" she wrote in a Facebook post on the evening of March 12. "Thank you to all the firefighters. And sheriffs dept. EMS Red Cross. And especially my family. Could not do this without you! Love you all! And the hundreds of text, messages and phone calls it is truly heartwarming."
Meanwhile, Mark's eldest daughter, Morgan, shared more details on the house fire.
"Our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, Hammer," she wrote on Instagram. "He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act."
Morgan—who Mark shares along with her sister Kenzie with ex-wife Kelley Kerr-Buckley, as well as being dad to daughter Skyler from his partner, Tina—added that her family was in need of support, and eulogized the family's pet.
"Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us," she continued. "He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest and bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet Hammer so deeply."