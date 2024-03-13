Retired UFC Fighter Mark Coleman in a Coma After Rescuing Parents From House Fire

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share UFC Date Night

Retired UFC fighter Mark Coleman is facing a serious health battle.

The 59-year-old is in intensive care and has been placed in a medically induced coma stemming from injuries he sustained while rescuing his parents Dan and Connie Foos Coleman, from a house fire at their home in Toledo, Ohio, March 12.

The former UFC fighter—who finished his fighting career in 2013 with a 16-10 record—suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation, and, according to NBC News, collapsed at the scene and was airlifted to the hospital. Despite the severity of his injuries, Mark's manager, Michael DiSibato, said in a statement to the outlet that his family believes "he will pull through."

Hours after the fire, Mark's mom Connie, who alongside Dan did not sustain serious injuries, spoke out about the situation on social media.

"I am going to bed! Thank God we are alive. Prayers for Mark!" she wrote in a Facebook post on the evening of March 12. "Thank you to all the firefighters. And sheriffs dept. EMS Red Cross. And especially my family. Could not do this without you! Love you all! And the hundreds of text, messages and phone calls it is truly heartwarming."