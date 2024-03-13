How to Deep Clean Every Part of Your Bed: Mattress, Sheets, Pillows & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sleeping is an essential human function, but the quality of slumber we each get largely depends on our bed. It's our personal sanctuary from the rest of the busy world, and we get to create an environment that's tailored specifically for our needs, from luxurious sheets & plush comforters to supportive mattresses & more. However, even if you've curated the ultimate hibernation spot for yourself, the story doesn't end there.

In order to get your dreamy happily ever after, you need to regularly clean and maintain your bed & bedding. Let's be real for a second: When's the last time you actually cleaned your mattress? What about your pillows (not just the pillow covers)? If you're hesitating to answer, don't worry — we've got your back. In the spirit of Sleep Week and spring cleaning, we thought this would be the perfect time to break down & walk you through the process of deep cleaning every part of your bed. We've researched the most effective methods, rounded up the best products to get you through each step, and found the answers to frequently asked questions about cleaning your bed (and not just making it).

So, press play on your favorite energy-boosting playlist for some extra cleaning motivation, and let's dive right in!