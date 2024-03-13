How to Deep Clean Every Part of Your Bed: Mattress, Sheets, Pillows & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sleeping is an essential human function, but the quality of slumber we each get largely depends on our bed. It's our personal sanctuary from the rest of the busy world, and we get to create an environment that's tailored specifically for our needs, from luxurious sheets & plush comforters to supportive mattresses & more. However, even if you've curated the ultimate hibernation spot for yourself, the story doesn't end there.
In order to get your dreamy happily ever after, you need to regularly clean and maintain your bed & bedding. Let's be real for a second: When's the last time you actually cleaned your mattress? What about your pillows (not just the pillow covers)? If you're hesitating to answer, don't worry — we've got your back. In the spirit of Sleep Week and spring cleaning, we thought this would be the perfect time to break down & walk you through the process of deep cleaning every part of your bed. We've researched the most effective methods, rounded up the best products to get you through each step, and found the answers to frequently asked questions about cleaning your bed (and not just making it).
So, press play on your favorite energy-boosting playlist for some extra cleaning motivation, and let's dive right in!
How often should I clean my bedding? (Pillows, bedsheets, blankets, mattress covers, etc.)
For pillow covers, bedsheets, and mattress covers, it's recommended that you wash them regularly about once a week (or every two weeks) if you can. For pillows, you should aim to wash them at least twice every year.
How do I clean my bedding?
It's important to look on the tags of your bed accessories to double-check any specific instructions for cleaning & maintenance. Generally, though, most pillows (apart from memory foam), bedsheets, throw blankets, and mattress covers can be cleaned in your washing machine with mild detergent, cool water, and on a gentle/delicate cycle. If you're dealing with pests, some recommend washing your sheets and covers in hot water to kill off any bedbugs and bedbug eggs.
After washing, you can tumble dry your pillow, sheets, etc., on the low-heat or no-heat setting in your dryer. This will help reduce wrinkling and guard against unnecessary wear & tear on your items. Be careful not to use a heat setting that's too high, as that can damage the material and elastic.
How often should I replace my bedding?
Ideally, you should replace your pillows about every two years, as they can harbor dust mites, bacteria, mold, and other allergens over time. The two-year timeline also generally applies to bedsheets, although the lifespan can vary a bit depending on the fabric. For mattress covers, you should aim to replace those every two to three years due to dead skin buildup, perspiration, spills & more — all the more reason to regularly wash your bedding!
Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray
Before you throw your pillows, bedsheets & more into the washer, you should spot-clean any stains you see. This stain treater spray has 38,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about the safe ingredients, fast-acting performance, and impressive effectiveness. From green highlighters to red Mountain Dew to yellow sweat stains and so much more, shoppers say that this spray can tackle it all.
The Laundress Stain Brush
For really tough stains that can't seem to be wiped away, try pairing the stain treater spray with this stain brush. It's equipped with soft, densely packed bristles that work to lift and scrub away stubborn stains on all sorts of washable fabrics.
ECOS Laundry Detergent Liquid - 200 Loads
When washing your bed accessories, you want to avoid using harsh detergents; at the same time, you'll want something that you can trust will get the cleaning job done. This dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic liquid detergent from ECOS uses enzymes found in nature to effectively clean fabrics, and it has over 11,300 five-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Satin Sheet Collection
If you've done all you can for your sheets and there's still no light at the end of the cleaning tunnel, it might be time to get to some new sheets. (According to the internet, you should replace your sheets about every two years!) Treat yourself to a major bedsheet upgrade with this silky satin sheet set, which comes with a fitted bedsheet and two pillowcases.
Satin fabric is the perfect material for bedding because it's gentle on your hair and soft on your skin — not to mention, they help regulate your temperature and prevent you from overheating. The best part about this particular sheet & pillowcases set is that it's machine-washable!
How often should I clean my mattress?
It's important to maintain your mattress on a consistent basis for longevity — regular cleaning includes vacuuming up crumbs, washing your mattress protector, and treating stains before they dry up. In terms of deep cleaning, you should ideally do so about every six months give or take. This is also the perfect time for you to flip or rotate your mattress as well.
How do I clean my mattress?
After you've stripped your bed and washed all your bedding, it's time to deep clean your mattress. Unfortunately, there's no washing machine that's quite large enough to fit an entire mattress — even if there was, you shouldn't do so anyway because memory foam isn't meant to get wet. Instead, there are a few additional steps that go into giving your mattress a cleaning makeover.
First, you want to go over the entire surface of your mattress using your vacuum cleaner's upholstery attachment. Make sure to get into all the seams and corners where dust might have piled up. Next, you want to get as many stains out of the mattress by spot-cleaning; don't apply solution or water directly (we're avoiding the hypothetical washing machine scenario).
Afterward, you should sprinkle baking soda over the entire surface and leave it there as long as possible. This step will help soak up any remaining moisture or odor while breaking down acids. To help your mattress dry, try to let as much sunlight into your room during this time. Once you're ready, go over your mattress thoroughly with your vacuum once more.
Finished with all that? Now, flip the mattress over and repeat!
How often should I replace my mattress?
The average lifespan of a mattress is around seven to eight years, but this can vary from person to person depending on the materials, quality, usage, and care.
Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum
From snack crumbs to dust, dirt, and who knows what else, this portable vacuum has you covered. It comes with a vacuum, hose, crevice tool, carpet tool (perfect for mattress cleaning!), squeegee tool, and expansion wand. In other words, it's ready to tackle the toughest messes not just on your bed but all around the house as well — even liquid spills.
Another standout feature of this vacuum is that the flexible hose allows you to easily maneuver the vacuum at various angles, making it the perfect tool for cleaning up your headboard as well.
Biokleen Bac-Out Enzyme Stain & Odor Remover
Just like your other bedding, we advise that you spot-treat any stains that you see on your mattress. If you're looking for a solution that will get rid of any odors alongside stains before vacuuming, Bac-Out has you covered. The cleaner uses a bio-active formula with a unique blend of live enzyme cultures to naturally break down and absorb buildup & stinky odors. There are no artificial fragrances, dyes, phosphates, chlorine, or ammonia in the cleaner.
Multiple Amazon shoppers note that they've used this to clean up everything from barf to blood to pet urine on their mattresses and have experienced stellar results.
Bissell SteamShot Deluxe Hard Surface Steam Cleaner With Natural Sanitization
While we recommend against applying cleaning solution or water directly on your mattress, a steamer can help give you that extra oomph you need to take out old, stubborn stains that have long dried up. This bestselling Bissell steamer comes with 10 multi-surface tools that will help you tackle everything from grout to stains, wrinkles & more with incredible ease.
Arm & Hammer Baking Soda
If we're talking baking soda, it has to be Arm & Hammer. The tried-and-true brand always excels when it comes to quality and performance, and this bag will give you more than enough to cover both sides of your mattress.
SafeRest 100% Waterproof King Size Mattress Protector
Once you're all done cleaning both sides of your mattress, we recommend investing in a mattress protector. Not only does a mattress protector help guard against things like perspiration, urine, and other liquids, it can also help prevent bedbugs, dust mites & bacteria. This top-rated option has 210,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about its quality, fit, comfort, value, and waterproof functionality.
Emma Hybrid Comfort
If your mattress is sadly past the point of no return, there's no better time than now to upgrade your mattress and completely transform the quality of your sleep. As it so happens, top-rated mattress brand Emma is currently having a major spring sale, meaning finds like the luxe Hybrid Comfort is 50% off. It uses advanced foam technology to conform to your figure for a personalized sleeping experience, and the premium materials offer dreamy comfort while keeping your spine aligned and supported throughout the night.
How do I clean under my bed?
It can be hard to maneuver your cleaning appliance under your bed and ensure an effective, thorough clean. One solution is to add more space for movement and reach using bed risers. Another solution is to invest in a reliable robot vacuum that can seamlessly clean those hard-to-reach spaces.
Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Furniture Risers
If you're having trouble reaching your broom, vacuum, or mop under your bed, it may help to elevate your bed so you have more space underneath. These adjustable furniture risers with 27,800+ five-star Amazon reviews are made from heavy-duty plastic that can safely support a total of up to 1,300 pounds when used together, according to the brand.
After you've raised your bed, you can use the Shark vacuum to easily clean underneath your bed!
EcoVacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum
If you're looking for a more innovative solution that will help you clean not just under your bed but in every space and corner of your home, this EcoVacs robot vacuum is one that's worth the splurge — especially considering it's currently $400 off. It seamlessly vacuums and mops every type of floor surface, and it's equipped with smart technology like object recognition and avoidance. Once it's finished cleaning, it self-empties at its station; in other words, you achieve all the amazingly clean results minus all the tedious elbow grease.
Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mops for Floor Cleaning
If you have hardwood floors, this bestselling Swiffer mop with over 58,800 five-star Amazon reviews is a reliable choice for achieving a sparkling clean floor. The starter kit includes one sweeper device, four dry heavy-duty cloths, three wet heavy-duty pads, 10 dry sweeping cloths, and two wet mopping pads.
