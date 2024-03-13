Model Kelvi McCray Dead at 18 After Being Shot by Ex While on FaceTime With Friends

Kelvi McCray lost her life in a horrible tragedy.
The 18-year-old model was killed on March 6 after her ex-boyfriend Keisean Shaw, 19, allegedly shot her multiple times before turning the gun on himself, West Palm Beach police said per NBC6.
"The victim was sitting, eating dinner and FaceTiming with three friends, when Shaw came in and shot her," West Palm Beach spokesman Mike Jachles told the outlet. "One of the three on FaceTime was actually a witness for us that provided that quick identification."
Citing a police report, NBC's WPTV said both a neighbor and McCray's mother called 911, the latter telling the dispatcher, "Her boyfriend came in and shot her, my baby dead."
According to the outlet, the police report states that when authorities arrived at the home they found McCray with numerous gunshot wounds to her head, back and neck. Shaw was reportedly found leaning against a living room wall with a gunshot wound to his head.
Both McCray and Shaw were taken to a local hospital, where McCray died later that evening. Shaw died from his wound the following day.
McCray's family told police that she and Shaw had broken up, but that he was still living in the home and had not taken the split very well.
According to an affidavit obtained by People, police had responded to a 911 call from McCray one day prior, where she alleged Shaw had assaulted her and threatened her with a gun. WPTV reports that, citing police, law enforcement were looking for Shaw prior to the shooting regarding the incident, however lost him during a prolonged car chase.
"We knew what kind of car he was in," PD spokesman Jachles said, per the outlet. "We knew who we were looking for, but he just alluded us and tragically returned."
E! News has reached out to West Palm PD for comment but has not yet heard back.
Now as McCray's loved ones grapple with her shocking murder, they also mourn the person they've lost.
"I wrote in my journal last night that the tragedy isn't that she died, we all must go, the way Kelvi went," her uncle Ricky Aiken told WPTV. "The tragedy is probably how she died and how old she was when she died."
He added, "Kelvi was a go-getter, she had an entrepreneurial spirit about her, she was as beautiful, as she was smart. Kelvi has left a legacy and there's not much more you could ask for a life well lived."