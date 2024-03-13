Model Kelvi McCray Dead at 18 After Being Shot by Ex While on FaceTime With Friends

Watch : Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Shot During Robbery

Kelvi McCray lost her life in a horrible tragedy.

The 18-year-old model was killed on March 6 after her ex-boyfriend Keisean Shaw, 19, allegedly shot her multiple times before turning the gun on himself, West Palm Beach police said per NBC6.

"The victim was sitting, eating dinner and FaceTiming with three friends, when Shaw came in and shot her," West Palm Beach spokesman Mike Jachles told the outlet. "One of the three on FaceTime was actually a witness for us that provided that quick identification."

Citing a police report, NBC's WPTV said both a neighbor and McCray's mother called 911, the latter telling the dispatcher, "Her boyfriend came in and shot her, my baby dead."

According to the outlet, the police report states that when authorities arrived at the home they found McCray with numerous gunshot wounds to her head, back and neck. Shaw was reportedly found leaning against a living room wall with a gunshot wound to his head.

Both McCray and Shaw were taken to a local hospital, where McCray died later that evening. Shaw died from his wound the following day.