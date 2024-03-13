Sister Wives' Janelle Brown "Brought to Tears" Over Support of Late Son Garrison

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown expressed how she's been moved by the way fans have paid tribute to her son Garrison Brown following his death.

Janelle Brown is touched by all the acts of kindness done in honor of her late son Robert "Garrison" Brown.   

The Sister Wives star expressed her appreciation for all those who have donated to the High Country Humane animal shelter and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Arizona in the 25-year-old's name as a way to pay tribute following his death.  

"I have been brought to tears again," Janelle wrote on Instagram March 12. "I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane@arkcatsanctuary in Garrison's name. Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad." 

Along with the message, she included throwback photos of Garrison with his cats. He had announced he'd adopted a cat named Ms. Buttons just days before he died. 

Janelle and her ex Kody Brown confirmed Garrison's death last week, noting they "are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the former couple, who welcomed six children together, each wrote on Instagram March 5. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

Garrison was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5, Flagstaff police told NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, the authorities noted it appeared he died by suicide. 

Instagram

Garrison's loved ones have since confirmed that a funeral has been held

"I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye," his cousin Emma Brown wrote in part of a March 9 Instagram post. "We love you. I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had. I'll always cherish the times I got to spend with you."

Garrison was one of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine BrownMeri Brown and his wife Robyn Brown. And several of the TLC stars have expressed their grief on social media.  

"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," Christine wrote on Instagram March 10. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."

To learn more about the Brown family, keep reading.

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis have been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004. The exes reunited for Savanah's high school graduation in 2023. 

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

