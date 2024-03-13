Sister Wives' Janelle Brown "Brought to Tears" Over Support of Late Son Garrison

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Has Been Laid to Rest

Janelle Brown is touched by all the acts of kindness done in honor of her late son Robert "Garrison" Brown.

The Sister Wives star expressed her appreciation for all those who have donated to the High Country Humane animal shelter and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Arizona in the 25-year-old's name as a way to pay tribute following his death.

"I have been brought to tears again," Janelle wrote on Instagram March 12. "I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane@arkcatsanctuary in Garrison's name. Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

Along with the message, she included throwback photos of Garrison with his cats. He had announced he'd adopted a cat named Ms. Buttons just days before he died.

Janelle and her ex Kody Brown confirmed Garrison's death last week, noting they "are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the former couple, who welcomed six children together, each wrote on Instagram March 5. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."