Sister Wives' Janelle Brown "Brought to Tears" Over Support of Late Son Garrison

Janelle Brown is touched by all the acts of kindness done in honor of her late son Robert "Garrison" Brown.
The Sister Wives star expressed her appreciation for all those who have donated to the High Country Humane animal shelter and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Arizona in the 25-year-old's name as a way to pay tribute following his death.
"I have been brought to tears again," Janelle wrote on Instagram March 12. "I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane@arkcatsanctuary in Garrison's name. Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."
Along with the message, she included throwback photos of Garrison with his cats. He had announced he'd adopted a cat named Ms. Buttons just days before he died.
Janelle and her ex Kody Brown confirmed Garrison's death last week, noting they "are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy."
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the former couple, who welcomed six children together, each wrote on Instagram March 5. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."
Garrison was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5, Flagstaff police told NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, the authorities noted it appeared he died by suicide.
Garrison's loved ones have since confirmed that a funeral has been held.
"I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye," his cousin Emma Brown wrote in part of a March 9 Instagram post. "We love you. I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had. I'll always cherish the times I got to spend with you."
Garrison was one of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine Brown, Meri Brown and his wife Robyn Brown. And several of the TLC stars have expressed their grief on social media.
"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," Christine wrote on Instagram March 10. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."
