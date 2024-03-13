Get a Ninja Portable Blender for Only $45, $350 Worth of Beauty for $50: Olaplex, Tula & More Daily Deals

More Beauty Deals

Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.

Charlotte Tilbury: Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare.

Clinique: Save 30% sitewide on Clinique skincare and makeup.

ColourPop: Get 30% off Colour Pop blush, highlighters, and bronzers.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.

ghd: Save 15% on ghd flat irons and get a $40 free gift.

Herbivore Botanicals: Use the promo code SPRING to get 20% off gentle skincare, which is super effective in my experience.

Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. My personal favorite: the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, which clears up my breakouts and brings balance to my oily skin.

KVD Beauty: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off KVD Beauty Good Apple Serum (discount applied at checkout).

NARS: Save 20% sitewide on NARS makeup.

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's fragrance and beauty sale with deals on NuFace, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, YSL, and more.

Nudestix: Make your own makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.

NuFace: Shop 25% off deals on NuFace toning devices and skincare products.

Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.

Redken: Score 20% last chance Redken products.

Sephora: Save 50% on Smashbox, KVD Beauty, BeautyBio, Belif, Sephora Collection, and more for 24 hours.

Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.

T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.

Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.

Ulta: 50% off COSRX, MAC, Eva NYC, Kopari, Smashbox, Wella, KVD Beauty and more top brands today only.

Too Faced: Save 70% on Too Faced top-sellers.