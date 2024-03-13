Hair Products That Work While You Sleep: Go From Bedhead to Bombshell With Minimal Effort

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you ever wish you could magically wake up with perfect hair? Well, thanks to the wonders of some overnight products, that dream can become a reality. You can go to bed with unruly locks and wake up to silky-smooth, beautifully styled hair. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong! Let's dive into the world of overnight hair products and discover the magic they bring to your beauty routine.
So, why wait for the morning to start your haircare routine when you can let these overnight products do all the work while you sleep? With a little help from these miraculous masks, curlers, and sprays, you'll wake up to your best hair day ever, every day. Say goodbye to bad hair days. For good.
The Best Overnight Hair Products
- The Best Price: Corated Heatless Curling Rod Headband ($10)
- The Most Popular Pick: K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask ($29-$75)
- My Favorite Product: Sleepy Tie ($30)
Corated Heatless Curling Rod Headband
Get perfect curls without heat damage with this set with 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Simply wrap your hair around the soft foam curlers, secure with the included scrunchies, and let it work its magic while you sleep. Wake up to gorgeous, effortless curls every morning! Choose from 7 colors.
My hairstylist told me to use salt spray on dry hair so my locks are not too wet to completely dry. Plus, this adds some texture. Her tip worked so well for me!
Shoppers Say: "I absolutely hate curling my hair so this is my new favorite item! It takes less than a minute to wrap my hair around it at night after the shower. I wake up with bouncy curls and I love it so much!! Highly recommend."
Sleepy Tie
This double scrunchie is designed to protect, prolong, and enhance your hairstyle. All you do is pull your hair into a high ponytail, wrap it around the satin arch, and then secure that with the attached scrunchie. I used this on curled hair, waved hair, straight hair, and a fresh blowout. Every morning, I'm so excited to wake up and see how good my hair looks. It's the best way to start the day.
If you are not sure you need this, I came up with a list of reasons why Sleepy Tie is an absolute must-have for me.
- It prolongs my style for another great hair day.
- I can save time in the morning by styling my hair at night.
- I use heated styling tools less often because I don't need to redo my hair as much.
- The Sleepy Tie gives my hair some glamorous volume.
- I don't wake up with tangled hair or knots in the morning.
- The Sleepy Tie stays in place throughout the night.
- It keeps my hair out of my face, which prevents my hair/hair products from getting on my highly reactive skin. I've noticed my skin is less irritated since I started putting my hair up at night.
- It doesn't crease or dent my hair.
Batiste Overnight Deep Cleanse Dry Shampoo
This innovative formula refreshes and revives hair while you sleep, leaving it looking and feeling clean and volumized in the morning. Say goodbye to bedhead and hello to beautiful, refreshed locks every morning.
Shoppers Say: "Best dang dry shampoo I've ever used. My hair actually looks better when I use it than when I do a regular wash. Nice scent, too."
"This stuff really works! It's even better than the classic dry shampoo. My hair is very fine and this gives it some grit while absorbing the oil. I can go an extra two days between washes now. Took it on a camping trip as well and it was a godsend. I can't recommend this enough!"
IGK ANTISOCIAL Bond-Building Dry Hair Mask
Revitalize your locks with IGK's Anti-Social Dry Hair Mask, which hydrates and softens hair without the need for water. Say goodbye to dry, dull hair and hello to silky-smooth strands with this must-have product I adore.
Shoppers Say: "This stuff is magic for my hair! It keeps it soft, manageable and healthy looking! It really is a miracle in a bottle! I like the smell and the results speak for themselves! I'll never be without it again."
"After just 2 uses I noticed a difference in my hair! I spray on at night before bed. It doesn't mess up my style and the next day my hair feels softer and healthier! I try to use it every night and have seen a difference in my hair for sure! I love a good dry mask and this is the best!"
Batiste Overnight Deep Conditioning Leave-In Hair Mask
Here's your secret weapon for nourished and revitalized locks while you sleep. Infused with coconut oil and cocoa butter, this overnight conditioner deeply hydrates and repairs dry, damaged hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and manageable. You can use this on damp or dry hair.
Shoppers Say: "This mask has been such a help for my brittle, dry hair. Aside from smelling absolutely phenomenal, it makes my hair buttery soft. I was very hesitant about leaving a product in my hair overnight but have not regretted it this far!"
Kitsch Flexi Rods for Heatless Curls
Get flawless curls without the fuss with these flexi rods, which avoid damage from heat styling. You can get this 6-piece set or amp up the volume with a 4-piece jumbo bundle.
Shoppers Say: "Love these sooo much!! Hands down the answer to all my maintaining curl woes! These are brilliant. They are fun to work with, and are soft enough to sleep on. No more frizzy hair, so gentle and effective on your hair."
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
If you're concerned about damage, split ends and breakage, give this product a try. If your hair is totally fried from hair dye and bleach, this will bring it back to life, according to many TikTok videos and my own personal experience. The formula works on all hair types and textures. This mask has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
My Tips: The K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so easy to use. Shampoo your hair as you normally would, but skip the conditioner. Then towel dry your hair until it's a bit damp. Then, put the product on and let it sit for 4 minutes. Do not rinse it out. Then you can comb and style as much as you would like. It doesn't get any easier than that. No need to sit around, waiting to wash out the hair mask.
This mask has also been recommended by Miranda Lambert and Delilah Belle Hamlin.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can. There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 222,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This has been recommended by The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Tayshia Adams along with Brad Goreski.
Shoppers Say: "I bought the silk pillowcase because I have curly hair and was tired of waking up and my hair a frizzy mess. I highly recommend buying these so your hair looks just like the night before."
