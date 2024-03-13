The Best Blue & Green Light Therapy Devices for Reduced Acne & Glowing Skin, According to a Dermatologist

We interviewed Dr. Corey L. Hartman because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've experienced acne, actinic keratoses, rosacea, or another kind of skin condition, you know that you'd do anything to prevent them. We all want our skin to look its best, but sometimes it's hard to find the right skincare products or acne treatment that will deliver the skin rejuvenation you want (and won't irritate your already sensitive epidermis). Now, I recently interviewed a dermatologist about at-home red light therapy devices, and from there I discovered that there are many more LED light therapy possibilities. Where red light therapy wands and masks can improve your skin's elasticity, rejuvenate your face, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, a blue light treatment can prevent future acne and diminish acne scars and green light can help to boost collagen and give your skin a more radiant glow. To find out more, I spoke with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, Founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama to find out how blue and green light devices work and which ones are worth the price tag.
Blue Light Therapy & Green Light Therapy for the Skin: How Does It Work?
According to Dr. Hartman light therapy, "works by delivering wavelengths of light to the skin, either from an at-home device or an in-office procedure. The light penetrates the surface of the skin, causing a reaction on and in the skin. Most blue and green light therapies are quick (less than 15 minutes) and are painless. Green and blue light are different wavelengths of light spectrum, so they offer different and some overlapping benefits."
What Are the Benefits of a Blue Light Treatment or a Green Light Treatment?
When it comes to LED light therapy, Dr. Hartman breaks it down: "Blue light therapy has been shown to kill p acnes bacteria on the surface of the skin, which can help to improve overall appearance of active acne lesions, as well as help prevent future acne. There is also research that suggests blue light can reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, like sun spots or acne scars."
He adds, "Green light therapy can help boost the production of collagen in the skin, resulting in a more even and youthful appearance. Green light is anti-inflammatory, so it can help calm irritated and red skin either from acne or other skin conditions like rosacea. It has also been shown to reduce hyperpigmentation."
What Features Should You Look for In an At-Home Blue Light Therapy Device & Green Light Therapy Device?
If you're interested in investing in an at-home light therapy device, Dr. Hartman recommends looking at the light wavelength number, because at-home light therapy wands and masks are most effective at certain wavelengths. Dr. Hartman recommends, "For blue light, you want to look for wavelengths between 415 – 480 nanometers. For green light, look for devices that provide green light around 525 nanometers." Not all devices advertise their wavelength range, but for those that do, I noted them below.
It's also important to consider the design of the device, how it's powered, and what will work better with your lifestyle, as well as if it comes with a convenient case for bringing your LED light therapy on the go. And, if you want more than blue or green light options, look into a device that provides microcurrents or red light, as well.
So keep on scrolling to find the best at-home blue light therapy and green light therapy device for you. Your skin care and acne treatment never looked so bright.
The Expert's Pick
LightStim for Acne
Dr. Hartman reports that LightStim "offers devices that can help treat mild to moderate acne and calm skin." Just place the light against your face for 3 minutes (the device has a timer that let's you know when to move on). The blue light attacks acne causing bacteria and the red light emitted soothes the skin. You might see healthier looking results in the first 2 to 4 weeks of use.
The Editor's Pick
TheraFace PRO
There are a few reasons why I love the TheraFace Pro. Small and sleek, it comes in a convenient carrying case and is so easy to use (and the battery lasts up to 120 minutes). Plus, it uses red light to help fight wrinkles, blue light to prevent acne, a microcurrent ring for firming and plumping skin, a cleansing ring to clean out your pores, and a percussive attachment (which is like applying a Theragun to your face). There are so many options, and features a wavelength of 415 nanometers for blue light, as Dr. Hartman suggests.
The Budget-Friendly Blue Light Wand
Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment
Score an extra 35% off the Solawave blue light wand by using the code RED35. With just 3 minutes per session, you can see visibly healthier and clearer looking skin after 2 to 3 uses. It uses blue and red light to reduce acne and prevent future breakouts and inflammation, and includes a blue light wavelength of 415 nanometers (per Dr. Hartman's recommendation).
The Budget-Friendly Blue Light & Green Light Mask
RevitaGlow Light Therapy Mask
The RevitaGlow mask is so easy to use and set up, and features red light for wrinkles, blue light for acne, and green light for a healthier looking glow. You get 3.5 hours of usage per charge and for a limited time it's 20% off (and comes with a free massager).
The Fan-Favorite Blue Light Mask
Omnilux Clear
The Omnilux Clear mask is so popular that it keeps selling out, so you'll have to pre-order if you want one. It can reduce active acne and blemishes and soften acne scars on your face, plus it features a blue light wavelength of 415 nanometers as Dr. Hartman advises. The brand recommends using the mask 4 times a week for 6 weeks, and then only at the first signs of a breakout.
The Blue Light & Facial Cleansing Device
PMD Clean Acne
What's so great about the PMD Clean Acne device is that it's a facial cleanser and a blue light therapy treatment all in one. A member of our team loves using it and reports that it's so easy to use. Not only can it reduce oil congestion, it can also target mild to moderate acne and minimize visible blackheads.
The Blue Light Wand with Maximum Rotation
GLO24K 6-IN-1 Beauty Therapy Wand
By using blue light, red light, vibrations, and microcurrents, this wand targets wrinkles and blemishes and can leave skin looking more youthful and healthy. The device has a sleek design and the head rotates for ease of use. It's also convenient to travel with and powered via USB.
The Wireless Blue Light Mask
Pink LED Face Mask
If you want to wear your LED light therapy mask, but want some freedom of movement, then Skin Gym's face mask is for you. It's wireless, so you're not tied down to one place, and uses red light to combat wrinkles, blue light for acne, and orange light to give dull skin a boost. The mask features a blue light wavelength of 470 nanometers, as Dr. Hartman suggests, and the brand recommends wearing it for 15 to 30 minutes at a time.
The Mask with 7 LED Light Treatments
NEWKEY Blue Light Therapy for Acne
There are tons of options with this LED light therapy mask. Not only does it feature blue light for acne (with a wavelength of 463 nanometers), it also includes red light for wrinkles, green light for radiance, yellow light to reduce redness, soothing and relaxing purple and light blue light, and white light for accelerated tissue metabolism. One reviewer raved, "I have very sensitive acne prone skin and this refines my pores and keeps my breakouts at bay! Also notice smoother more healthier glow."
Meet the Expert
Dr. Corey L. Hartman, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the Founder and Medical Director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. He also is Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine.
