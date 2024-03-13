The Best Blue & Green Light Therapy Devices for Reduced Acne & Glowing Skin, According to a Dermatologist

Blue Light Therapy & Green Light Therapy for the Skin: How Does It Work?

According to Dr. Hartman light therapy, "works by delivering wavelengths of light to the skin, either from an at-home device or an in-office procedure. The light penetrates the surface of the skin, causing a reaction on and in the skin. Most blue and green light therapies are quick (less than 15 minutes) and are painless. Green and blue light are different wavelengths of light spectrum, so they offer different and some overlapping benefits."

What Are the Benefits of a Blue Light Treatment or a Green Light Treatment?

When it comes to LED light therapy, Dr. Hartman breaks it down: "Blue light therapy has been shown to kill p acnes bacteria on the surface of the skin, which can help to improve overall appearance of active acne lesions, as well as help prevent future acne. There is also research that suggests blue light can reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, like sun spots or acne scars."

He adds, "Green light therapy can help boost the production of collagen in the skin, resulting in a more even and youthful appearance. Green light is anti-inflammatory, so it can help calm irritated and red skin either from acne or other skin conditions like rosacea. It has also been shown to reduce hyperpigmentation."

What Features Should You Look for In an At-Home Blue Light Therapy Device & Green Light Therapy Device?

If you're interested in investing in an at-home light therapy device, Dr. Hartman recommends looking at the light wavelength number, because at-home light therapy wands and masks are most effective at certain wavelengths. Dr. Hartman recommends, "For blue light, you want to look for wavelengths between 415 – 480 nanometers. For green light, look for devices that provide green light around 525 nanometers." Not all devices advertise their wavelength range, but for those that do, I noted them below.

It's also important to consider the design of the device, how it's powered, and what will work better with your lifestyle, as well as if it comes with a convenient case for bringing your LED light therapy on the go. And, if you want more than blue or green light options, look into a device that provides microcurrents or red light, as well.

So keep on scrolling to find the best at-home blue light therapy and green light therapy device for you. Your skin care and acne treatment never looked so bright.