1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton and Boyfriend Kevin Seemingly Break Up

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters Star BREAKS DOWN Amid Marital Troubles

Amy Slaton is moving on.

After posting a series of cryptic quotes that led to speculation she was newly single, the 1000-Lb Sisters star slammed her boyfriend Kevin for only dating her because he "wanted fame."

"I love yall it been ruff few days and f--k him!" Amy wrote in the comments of a March 11 TikTok video. "Not crying over his loser ass."

The reality star first suggested she may be single again on March 7, when she shared a series of quotes to her TikTok that made clear she was going through a difficult time.

"People think because I keep going, I don't hurt," one message read. "Let me be clear... I hurt AND I keep going."

Another note hinted that her hurt was caused by a person, saying, "Life is already hard. I don't want to be around anyone who makes it worse." However, she didn't name Kevin, who she was first linked to in February.