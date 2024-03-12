1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton and Boyfriend Kevin Seemingly Break Up

Amy Slaton is moving on.
After posting a series of cryptic quotes that led to speculation she was newly single, the 1000-Lb Sisters star slammed her boyfriend Kevin for only dating her because he "wanted fame."
"I love yall it been ruff few days and f--k him!" Amy wrote in the comments of a March 11 TikTok video. "Not crying over his loser ass."
The reality star first suggested she may be single again on March 7, when she shared a series of quotes to her TikTok that made clear she was going through a difficult time.
"People think because I keep going, I don't hurt," one message read. "Let me be clear... I hurt AND I keep going."
Another note hinted that her hurt was caused by a person, saying, "Life is already hard. I don't want to be around anyone who makes it worse." However, she didn't name Kevin, who she was first linked to in February.
This wasn't Amy's first romance since her ex-husband Michael Halterman—with whom she shares kids Gage Deon Halterman, 3, and Glenn Allen Halterman, 18 months—filed for divorce in March 2023 after four years of marriage. In fact, Amy previously went social media official with a man named Tony Rodgers back in December.
And while that relationship didn't work out, Amy learned an important lesson about introducing new suitors—including Kevin—to her children.
"You gotta meet my kids' daddy first and build that bond," the 36-year-old explained in a Feb. 25 TikTok, "and then maybe in a year."
Amy went on to admit that she didn't adhere to that rule with Tony but planned to "do it right" with Kevin, who has three kids of his own.
"Like, I'm not meeting his kids," she insisted, "and he ain't meeting my kids for almost a year."