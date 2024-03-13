The 10 Best Places to Buy Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Both Online & In-Store

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When springtime rolls around, wedding season is in full swing, and finding the ideal guest dress (or even bridesmaid dress) becomes a top priority for many of us who are currently in pure panic wedding mode. While the focus naturally falls on the bride's attire, attending a wedding still demands plenty of attention to your own outfit, especially with various dress codes to navigate—and trust us, nobody wants to be caught under or overdressed. So it's time to gather up those nerves and get a head start in finding the perfect black tie wedding guest dress for you. But if you have no clue where to even begin looking, fear not ladies, because we've rounded up a list of the best places to buy spring wedding guest dresses. From sophisticated formal affairs to laid-back beach ceremonies, there's something for every type of celebration. Just picture yourself now, swaying in a flowing floral dress on a sunny coastal backdrop or frolicking through a field of bloomed flowers in a gorgeous garden wedding—whatever the setting, these stores have you covered.

With a wide range of options from classic silhouettes to trendy designs, rest assured, that many of these popular retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Lulus, Anthropologie, and more, cater to every style preference and size. And the best part? They also offer inclusive sizing, ensuring everyone can find their dream dress. So, whether you're on the hunt for a figure-flattering midi dress or a statement-making maxi gown, your perfect spring wedding guest dress is just a click or a store visit away. Now all you have to do is find the perfect wedding gift too!