The 10 Best Places to Buy Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Both Online & In-Store

When springtime rolls around, wedding season is in full swing, and finding the ideal guest dress (or even bridesmaid dress) becomes a top priority for many of us who are currently in pure panic wedding mode. While the focus naturally falls on the bride's attire, attending a wedding still demands plenty of attention to your own outfit, especially with various dress codes to navigate—and trust us, nobody wants to be caught under or overdressed. So it's time to gather up those nerves and get a head start in finding the perfect black tie wedding guest dress for you. But if you have no clue where to even begin looking, fear not ladies, because we've rounded up a list of the best places to buy spring wedding guest dresses. From sophisticated formal affairs to laid-back beach ceremonies, there's something for every type of celebration. Just picture yourself now, swaying in a flowing floral dress on a sunny coastal backdrop or frolicking through a field of bloomed flowers in a gorgeous garden wedding—whatever the setting, these stores have you covered.
With a wide range of options from classic silhouettes to trendy designs, rest assured, that many of these popular retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Lulus, Anthropologie, and more, cater to every style preference and size. And the best part? They also offer inclusive sizing, ensuring everyone can find their dream dress. So, whether you're on the hunt for a figure-flattering midi dress or a statement-making maxi gown, your perfect spring wedding guest dress is just a click or a store visit away. Now all you have to do is find the perfect wedding gift too!
Reformation
Reformation is the perfect destination for finding your ideal spring wedding guest dress, offering a blend of sustainable fashion, trendy designs, and inclusive sizing to ensure you look and feel confident on your loved one's big day.
Lulus
Looking for affordable black tie dresses under $100? Lulus is that girl. Just don't forget to use exclusive E! code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items).
Anthropologie
If there's any retailer we can always count on for trendy styles, it's Anthropologie. Not only is their quality on-point, but their attention to detail and unique designs ensure you'll stand out in every setting.
Revolve
Revolve stays ahead of the curve with its daily influx of hundreds of new arrivals, particularly in formalwear, ensuring you stay looking chic. Plus, with such an extensive inventory, there's always a chance to snag your stunning dream dress on sale.
Free People
Free People, the epitome of boho-chic, boasts an irresistible array of dresses that ensure you'll find the perfect fit for any beach or garden spring wedding. With their signature flowy styles, you're guaranteed to leave their dress section with a stunning ensemble in hand.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has everything you need for wedding guest outfits, from a wide range of brands to quick shipping options if you're short on time. Plus, they've got sizes from XXS to 4XL, including petites and maternity, so everyone can find their perfect fit.
ASOS
Apart from all their trendy styles, what we love most about ASOS is their inclusive sizing from 00 to 26 and various body type collections like curve, petite, tall, and maternity. The brand also offers free shipping over $50!
Abercrombie & Fitch
In case you weren't aware, Abercrombie's reputation extends beyond their viral jeans. Their current wedding shop collection boasts a diverse range of wedding guest-approved dresses in various lengths, complemented by a stunning array of floral prints and spring colors to cater to every style and occasion. The best part? Their size-inclusive too!
Amazon
In a pinch for time? It doesn't get faster than Amazon. You can find a variety of styles and sizes of wedding guest dresses here, plus tons of reviews from shoppers to help you make your choice.
Eloquii
Eloquii's size-inclusive fashion caters to every wedding guest's style, while their affordable accessories make it easy to create your complete spring wedding guest look hassle-free. We recommend shopping here if you're looking for gorgeous plus-size dresses that'll last you a lifetime.
Which websites offer plus-size spring wedding guest dresses?
When it comes to finding plus-size spring wedding guest dresses, Abercrombie & Fitch, Eloquii, and Reformation stand out for their diverse selections and inclusive sizing. Abercrombie & Fitch offers chic and contemporary options tailored to embrace your curves, while Eloquii specializes in sophisticated designs that empower women of all shapes and sizes. Reformation, known for its sustainable fashion ethos, offers stylish and trendy dresses perfect for spring weddings, ensuring you'll look and feel confident on the big day.
What styles/colors should I avoid wearing to a wedding?
As a wedding guest, it's essential to choose attire that complements the occasion without overshadowing the bride and groom. Avoid wearing white or similar hues to respect traditional wedding etiquette, and opt for colors and styles that align with the wedding theme. Steer clear of overly casual outfits and prioritize attire that reflects your personal style while adhering to the event's dress code.
What are the best sites for spring wedding guest dresses?
While there are many shops that carry suitable wedding guest dresses online, some shops that currently carry the trendiest and most stylish collections are Reformation, Lulus, Anthropologie, Revolve, Free People, Nordstrom, ASOS, Abercrombie & Fitch, Amazon, and Eloquii.
