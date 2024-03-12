TikToker Leah Smith Dead at 22 After Bone Cancer Battle

Watch : TikToker Cat Janice Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

The online community is remembering an inspirational influencer.

Leah Smith, a 22-year-old based in Liverpool, England, who documented her battle with stage four bone cancer Ewing's Sarcoma, died on March 11 at around 11:30 local time, a loved one shared on her TikTok account.

"This is a message to anyone that's followed Leah, or gave her any support or any nice comments or just watched in general," her boyfriend Andrew Moore said in a March 11 TikTok. "I'm sad to say that she passed away today at around half eleven this morning. I just want to say thank you to everyone. All of your comments did help—she did actually read them."

And Andrew—whom Leah began dating in 2021—added that he wanted "everyone" to speak about his girlfriend after her passing.

"How amazing she is and how much she helped everyone," he continued. "We'll never let Leah be forgotten."

Prior to her passing, Leah had grown her TikTok following to just over 500,000, and received millions of views on her videos. Another statement shared to Leah's account states that her profile will continue to be used to "remember Leah at her good times."