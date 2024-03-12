Shannen Doherty Says the "Clutter" Is Out of Her Life Amid Divorce and Cancer Battle

Watch : Shannen Doherty Details How Cancer Affected Her Sex Life

Shannen Doherty is reflecting on a difficult year.

While looking back at 2023—a chapter that saw her facing new challenges in her ongoing cancer battle and filing for divorce from her husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage—the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared how she's doing these days.

"I am happy," Doherty said on the March 11 episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear, "and it's been an interesting year and a half. 2023 did not start great, and I found it incredibly challenging."

In fact, she's just grateful to be alive.

"Every day is a challenge," the Charmed alum continued. "Because with cancer, things change all the time. Your protocols stop working. You think you've got this protocol that's amazing and then all of a sudden your body just stops reacting to it. And those are hard moments to get through, but I'm happy because I'm still here."