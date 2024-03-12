1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton is "Serving Body" in Video of Strapless Dress

Watch : 1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Claps Back at “Irritating” Comments

Amy Slaton looks good and she knows it.

In fact, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a video of herself posing in a black strapless gown to the song "Bad Bitch" by Lexy Panterra.

"Serving body baby with dash of low self esteem," she wrote alongside the March 11 TikTok video, "but we doing the damn thing!!!"

Her fans made sure to hype her up, too. "​​So gorgeous Amy," one social media user wrote. "That dress looks sooo beautiful on you!!!" Another added, "Ur servin all day every day."

Her video comes amid a new chapter in the TLC star's life. After all, since Amy and ex-husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce from the reality star nearly one year ago, she subsequently found love with Tony Rodgers.

"The sparks just flew," she told E! News in December, "and I knew I had to go for it."

Although the 36-year-old admitted it was "emotionally challenging" to share her relationship troubles on her show, she explained, "The way it could help other women stand up in a bad marriage made it worthwhile."