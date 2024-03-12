1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton is "Serving Body" in Video of Strapless Dress

Nearly a year since 1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton divorced ex Michael Halterman, she posted a TikTok showing off a black gown: “We doing the damn thing!!!”

Watch: 1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Claps Back at “Irritating” Comments

Amy Slaton looks good and she knows it.

In fact, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a video of herself posing in a black strapless gown to the song "Bad Bitch" by Lexy Panterra

"Serving body baby with dash of low self esteem," she wrote alongside the March 11 TikTok video, "but we doing the damn thing!!!"

Her fans made sure to hype her up, too. "​​So gorgeous Amy," one social media user wrote. "That dress looks sooo beautiful on you!!!" Another added, "Ur servin all day every day."

Her video comes amid a new chapter in the TLC star's life. After all, since Amy and ex-husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce from the reality star nearly one year ago, she subsequently found love with Tony Rodgers.

"The sparks just flew," she told E! News in December, "and I knew I had to go for it."

Although the 36-year-old admitted it was "emotionally challenging" to share her relationship troubles on her show, she explained, "The way it could help other women stand up in a bad marriage made it worthwhile."

photos
Celebrity Weight Loss

But Amy is also feeling love in parts of her life, including with sister Tammy Slaton.

"This season on the show, you will see that Tammy let me move in with her," she explained. "She gave me and my kids a place to be safe. All my siblings have been there for me with whatever I needed."

@amyhalterman87

Serving body baby with dash of low self esteem but we doing the damn thing!!!

? Bad Bitch - Lexy Panterra

And Tammy has been leaning on Amy just as much as she's navigated her weight loss journey. Recently, Tammy—who revealed in December that she'd lost 440 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery in mid-2022—pushed back on comments surrounding her excess skin.

"Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing?" the 37-year-old asked in a Feb. 5 TikTok. "I can't duet a friend without y'all thinking I'm trying to bang them. I can't be happy and smile without y'all judging me because my teeth are missing."

Want to see more of Tammy's weight loss journey? Keep reading to see how she shed nearly 450 pounds.

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022 and since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media. As of December 2023, she has lost 440 pounds and weighs about 285.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

TikTok / Tammy Slaton

Tie-Dyed Style

Tammy posted this video on TikTok in January 2024.

