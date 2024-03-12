1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton is "Serving Body" in Video of Strapless Dress

Amy Slaton looks good and she knows it.
In fact, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a video of herself posing in a black strapless gown to the song "Bad Bitch" by Lexy Panterra.
"Serving body baby with dash of low self esteem," she wrote alongside the March 11 TikTok video, "but we doing the damn thing!!!"
Her fans made sure to hype her up, too. "So gorgeous Amy," one social media user wrote. "That dress looks sooo beautiful on you!!!" Another added, "Ur servin all day every day."
Her video comes amid a new chapter in the TLC star's life. After all, since Amy and ex-husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce from the reality star nearly one year ago, she subsequently found love with Tony Rodgers.
"The sparks just flew," she told E! News in December, "and I knew I had to go for it."
Although the 36-year-old admitted it was "emotionally challenging" to share her relationship troubles on her show, she explained, "The way it could help other women stand up in a bad marriage made it worthwhile."
But Amy is also feeling love in parts of her life, including with sister Tammy Slaton.
"This season on the show, you will see that Tammy let me move in with her," she explained. "She gave me and my kids a place to be safe. All my siblings have been there for me with whatever I needed."
@amyhalterman87
Serving body baby with dash of low self esteem but we doing the damn thing!!!? Bad Bitch - Lexy Panterra
And Tammy has been leaning on Amy just as much as she's navigated her weight loss journey. Recently, Tammy—who revealed in December that she'd lost 440 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery in mid-2022—pushed back on comments surrounding her excess skin.
"Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing?" the 37-year-old asked in a Feb. 5 TikTok. "I can't duet a friend without y'all thinking I'm trying to bang them. I can't be happy and smile without y'all judging me because my teeth are missing."
Want to see more of Tammy's weight loss journey? Keep reading to see how she shed nearly 450 pounds.