Details of Matthew Perry's Will Revealed

Details on how Matthew Perry's estate will be handled have emerged more than four months after his death.

The Friends alum's will—which was created in 2009—stipulated that a majority of his belongings will be placed in the "Alvy Singer Living Trust," a trust that shares the same name as Woody Allen's neurotic playwright character in Annie Hall, according to court documents obtained by E! News March 12.

The legal papers also stated that Perry did not want any kids he would've had to be entitled to his fortune. "I have intentionally omitted from this Will and the Trust any provision for any of my heirs, issue, relatives, or other persons who are not named," the actor noted in a signed copy of his will, which was included in the filing. "I also intentionally do not provide for any stepchildren or foster children that I now have or may later acquire."