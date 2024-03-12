Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston’s Funeral Amid Kate Middleton Photo Controversy

Prince William stepped out to attend the funeral of Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston two days after Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo was pulled from agencies for being "manipulated."

Watch: Kate Middleton Steps Out Amid Photo Controversy

Prince William is showing up where it counts. 

Only two days after Kate Middleton's Mother's Day U.K. photo raised eyebrows, the Prince of Wales stepped out without his wife to attend the funeral of Thomas Kingston, the late husband of his relative Lady Gabriella, multiple outlets reported. 

For the private March 12 service, William gathered alongside Gabriella and her parents, the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in London, where the financier was laid to rest. 

Despite sharing their grief following his death, Queen Camila and King Charles III were absent from the funeral. Camila hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace the same day, while Charles announced in February that he would be stepping back from public outings as he undergoes cancer treatment. 

William's public outing comes two days after a Mother's Day photo—which featured Kate and their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—posted to the official Prince and Princess of Wales' social media account was pulled from photo agencies amid accusations it had been manipulated. The agencies' amendment caused speculation among the public as to why the family would edit the photo, with royal expert Omid Scobie calling into question "the Palace's long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission."

Ultimately, Kate chose not to stay silent on the issue.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the 42-year-old wrote in a March 11 message on X, formerly Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C." 

And though Kate chose not to appear by her husband's side for Thomas' funeral, she hasn't been laying completely low amid the controversy. Hours after releasing her statement on the accusations, she was spotted leaving Windsor Castle alongside William to attend an appointment. 

Keep reading for the latest updates on other members of the royal families around the world. 

