The Best Easter Basket Gifts for Kids, Teens & Adults (That’s Not Candy)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One of my yearly Easter traditions is going through my son's Easter basket and removing the huge chocolate bunnies, chocolate eggs, and mounds of candy. There's just too much for one child to eat in one sitting. In fact, there's so many sweets that I usually freeze them and they get eaten throughout the year. So, I'm always looking for alternatives that won't give us cavities and will just give us a break from the sugar. If you're also cutting back on the sweets, I've put together a list of the best Easter basket gifts for kids, teens, and adults – and none of it is candy.

Delight your children with reusable activity books that are scented like rainbow sparkles or a LEGO bunny set. Satisfy your teen with TikTok-famous hair and body mists or a serum that is designed to maximum lash length in just 6 weeks. Impress the adults in your life with hydrating and plumping face masks or soaps that are shaped like Peeps (and smell like jelly beans). There's something for everyone at every age.

So, keep on scrolling for the best Easter basket gifts for kids, teens, and adults. There may not be any candy below, but the items are all pretty sweet.