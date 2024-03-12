The Best Easter Basket Gifts for Kids, Teens & Adults (That’s Not Candy)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One of my yearly Easter traditions is going through my son's Easter basket and removing the huge chocolate bunnies, chocolate eggs, and mounds of candy. There's just too much for one child to eat in one sitting. In fact, there's so many sweets that I usually freeze them and they get eaten throughout the year. So, I'm always looking for alternatives that won't give us cavities and will just give us a break from the sugar. If you're also cutting back on the sweets, I've put together a list of the best Easter basket gifts for kids, teens, and adults – and none of it is candy.
Delight your children with reusable activity books that are scented like rainbow sparkles or a LEGO bunny set. Satisfy your teen with TikTok-famous hair and body mists or a serum that is designed to maximum lash length in just 6 weeks. Impress the adults in your life with hydrating and plumping face masks or soaps that are shaped like Peeps (and smell like jelly beans). There's something for everyone at every age.
So, keep on scrolling for the best Easter basket gifts for kids, teens, and adults. There may not be any candy below, but the items are all pretty sweet.
The Best Easter Basket Items for Kids (That Aren't Candy)
Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Playtime Puppy
Ideal for kids 3+, the Toniebox is a storytelling and singalong companion (and my son loves it). Just set it up via the app, place the character on the box, and you're all set. Some sing songs, some tell stories, and it's all so easy for kids to use on their own (and keep them entertained). Once you have the box, you can buy a little character for each holiday (or as a special treat) and build your child's collection.
JOYIN 2 Bubble Guns with 2 Bubble Refill Solution
Who doesn't love bubbles? This two-pack of bubble guns comes with solution and will deliver so much bubbly fun. Each gun requires 2 AA batteries (not included), which you can get right here.
Water Magic - Scented Reusable Water Reveal Activity Books
These reusable activity books are great for keeping kids occupied again and again. All it takes is water to get started, and the pens are even scented.
Connetix Pastel Geometry Pack, 40 Pieces
Kids love magnetic tiles, and the more they get, the more they can build. Add to their collection with this pastel pack with 40 pieces. The magnets are strong and the set is compatible with other tile sets from other brands.
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set
No holiday would be complete without a LEGO set. This cute bunny build is for kids 8+, and once they've put it together they can move the head, legs, mouth, and ears.
The Best Easter Basket Items for Teens (That Aren't Candy)
SOL DE JANEIRO Jet Set
Beloved by TikTok, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha, the Sol de Janeiro Jet Set is a must-have for teens. Scented like pistachio and salted caramel, the travel-friendly items include the popular Bum Bum Cream, hair and body fragrance mist, and shower cream gel. One reviewer confirmed, "Great teen gift. My 14-year-old was so excited."
Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Facial Moisturizer
Another teen fav is this hydrating facial moisturizer. It's infused with aloe leaf juice, vitamin E, and avocado oil, and can be used every day, just apply in the AM and PM.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
With over 33,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this lash enhancing serum is another popular pick. Just apply to the upper lashes once a day, as you would liquid eyeliner, and you could get longer, thicker lashes in just 6 weeks.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3
Snag this portable speaker now, it's 32% off. Plus, it's waterproof and floatable, so your teen can take it anywhere, and the battery lasts up to 14 hours. The speaker may be small, but it packs a lot of sound and reviewers rave about the quality.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Available in 14 colors, no teen can resist the lululemon Belt Bag. It's water repellant, big enough for all the essentials, and so easy to clean.
The Best Easter Basket Items for Adults (That Aren't Candy)
Sunbasil Soap Pastel Bunny, 4 Soaps
Shaped like Peeps, these pastel soaps are as adorable as they are useful. There's four in a pack and each one smells like jelly beans. This fan raved, "They are just as cute in person."
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, Set of 5
Beloved by celebs and TikTok, these hand sanitizer sprays are popular for a reason. They're hydrating, smell so good, and feature a sleek design that's easy to throw in a bag for when you need it.
ilmma 360° Rescue Facial Treatment Mask
Everyone could use a quality face mask. This one is infused with soothing lavender and packed with vitamin B3, peptides, and plant extracts to hydrate and plump the skin. Apply for 20 to 25 minutes for results.
Permotary 30 Pairs 24K Gold Gel Crystal Collagen Eye Pads
Improve the area around your eyes, including wrinkles, with these eye pads. Just apply to a clean face and remove after 20 minutes. There are 30 individually wrapped pairs, which makes them perfect for gifting. One reviewer reported, "Gentle on the eyes and effective for puffiness and dark circles!"
Cocofloss Woven Dental Floss, Travel Sampler 4-Pack
You might be thinking, "Floss? That's not exciting." Well, let me tell you, Cocofloss is. The flavors are great, it glides smoothly between your teeth, and features a texture that's designed to snatch up plaque. You'll never go back to ordinary floss again.
