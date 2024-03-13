Ariana Madix Slams Vanderpump Rules Costars for Forgiving Ex Tom Sandoval After Affair Scandal

Watch : VPR’s Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Will the Vanderpump Rules cast ever be the same post-Scandoval?

Judging by the Bravo series' March 12 episode, the answer seems to be no.

In fact, after Tom Sandoval continued to seek forgiveness from James Kennedy, Brock Davies and Tom Schwartz in the wake of his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, his ex Ariana Madix made it clear to the ladies in the friend group that she will cut anyone who associates with Sandoval out of her life.

Shocked by Kennedy's decision to join Sandoval on a boys night out, Madix asked his girlfriend Ally Lewber, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, "Why would James not respect himself enough to say, 'I'm good, I'll go hang out with my other friends'?"

When Kent reasoned, "Because guys are different," Madix quipped back, "Well, that's sad for guys."

Lewber, however, noted Kennedy felt somewhat guilty for trying to move past the cheating scandal by repairing his friendship. This admission prompted Kent to explain Madix, "I think everyone's worried about losing you as a friend."