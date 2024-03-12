Hairy? These Are the Best Hair Removal Products From Shaving to Waxing

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Body hair is totally normal, but so is getting rid of unwanted body hair. Temps are heating up, and people want to show off glowing, hydrated skin. And that might mean removing any facial hair and body hair that makes you self conscious.

No more embarrassing esthetician visits to remove unwanted dark hair with irritating hard wax. We've rounded up the best hair removal products to help you achieve hairless, smooth skin on your legs, arms, armpits, sensitive areas, face, or anywhere in between, right from home.

Our shopping and beauty experts have found hair removal solutions for thick hair and coarse hair on your legs and sensitive areas, plus a must-see hair removal method for the sensitive skin on your upper lip and around your eyebrows.

While these tools can't offer permanent hair removal, they're a must-have for helping slow hair growth on your face and body, so you can feel confident in your skin, no matter what that might mean to you.

Keep reading to shop hair removal cream, laser hair removal products, sugar wax, waxing kits, IPL hair removal device options, tweezers, razors, and dermaplaning tools. And because nobody wants to deal with red bumps, we've even included products that help with irritation, such as razor bumps and razor burn, as well as dry skin, and ingrown hairs.

Get rid of unwanted body hair from the comfort of your own home. Shop our roundup of hair removal products now, and have smooth skin all spring and summer long.