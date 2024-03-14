Kyle Richards Defends Kissing "Hot" Morgan Wade and Weighs in on Their Future

Kyle Richards addressed Morgan Wade dating rumors head-on during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion and even revealed her "love" for the country singer.

Kyle Richards is getting candid about the love she shares with Morgan Wade. But, no, it's not what you think.

Months after denying dating rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was grilled about the true nature of her relationship with the country star on part three of the Bravo series' season 13 reunion. So are they—or were they—ever actually a couple?

"No," Kyle told host Andy Cohen during the March 13 episode. "I mean, I love her and she's my friend and I love her."

The Halloween Ends actress also defended poking fun at the dating speculation by playing Morgan's love interest in her 2023 music video for "Fall in Love With Me."

"I didn't really know the creative behind it until I got there," Kyle explained. "I said to the director, 'I've never actually kissed anyone on camera, let alone a woman—or off camera.' I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes."

"I said yes for a reason," the 55-year-old added, "and, you know what? She's hot. What can I say."

Kyle also noted she shot Morgan's video about a month before it was revealed that she and husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky had separated. So, could Kyle see herself actually dating the singer down the line now that she's single?

YouTube/Morgan Wade

"I don't know," she admitted to Andy. "I'm evolving, I'm changing. I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know what the future holds."

As for where Kyle and Mauricio stand today, they are still living under the same roof. But that could be changing very soon as they build their new lives apart.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

When Andy asked if the estranged couple has talked about someone moving out, Kyle confirmed, "Yes, there has been now," adding the real estate mogul would be the one to find a new bachelor pad.

But are the reality stars finally ready to file for divorce?

"It's hard for us to say that word I think," she noted with tears in her eyes, "but he's looking or a place to move out and I haven't really seen any progress. We get along well, but like friends."

Catch up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills any time on Peacock. And keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's romance pre-split.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

