Kyle Richards Defends Kissing "Hot" Morgan Wade and Weighs in on Their Future

Watch : Kyle Richards Confronts Dorit Kemsley on RHOBH Reunion

Kyle Richards is getting candid about the love she shares with Morgan Wade. But, no, it's not what you think.

Months after denying dating rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was grilled about the true nature of her relationship with the country star on part three of the Bravo series' season 13 reunion. So are they—or were they—ever actually a couple?

"No," Kyle told host Andy Cohen during the March 13 episode. "I mean, I love her and she's my friend and I love her."

The Halloween Ends actress also defended poking fun at the dating speculation by playing Morgan's love interest in her 2023 music video for "Fall in Love With Me."

"I didn't really know the creative behind it until I got there," Kyle explained. "I said to the director, 'I've never actually kissed anyone on camera, let alone a woman—or off camera.' I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes."