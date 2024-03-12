Beyoncé Just Revealed the Official Name of Act II—And We’re Tipping Our Hats to It

Get ready to lay your credit cards ‘down ‘down ‘down.
Why? Beyoncé (full name Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) just dropped a new batch of products for Renaissance Act II. In fact, the 32-time Grammy winner's online shop gives a major update on her forthcoming album.
The new merchandise line, which includes a line of T-shirts, CDs, and vinyls subtly reveals the Act II is titled Cowboy Carter.
Queen Bey's latest move comes almost exactly a month after she announced Renaissance Act II announcement during Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11.
After several months of donning cowboy hats at nearly every public appearance, the 42-year-old—who shares Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Sir and Rumi, 6 with husband Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter)—revealed she's tapping back into her country roots for her new album, out March 29. Along with the announcement, she released two singles, "16 Carriages," and "Texas Hold ‘Em," which pays tribute to her home state.
And the latter track has already granted Beyoncé another historic win. Last month, the single made her the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Song Charts—which also makes her the first woman to top both the Country chart and the Hot R&B and Hip-Hop chart. "Texas Hold ‘Em" recently passed its fourth week holding the position.
Country legend Dolly Parton was quick to congratulate the "Crazy in Love" singer for her latest feat.
"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and I'm excited that she's done a country album," Dolly wrote on Instagram Feb. 22. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album!"
And Dolly also hinted that Beyoncé's new country music may even take after one of her Billboard Hot Country No. 1 hits, through a potential cover or sample.
"I think she recorded ‘Jolene,'" she told Knoxville News Sentinel March 11. "I think that's probably going to be on her country album which I'm excited about."
So get your cowboy hats ready. In the meantime, read on for Beyoncé's best Renaissance tour looks.