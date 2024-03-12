Beyoncé Just Revealed the Official Name of Act II—And We’re Tipping Our Hats to It

Watch : Beyoncé Makes History with "Texas Hold 'Em"

Get ready to lay your credit cards ‘down ‘down ‘down.

Why? Beyoncé (full name Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) just dropped a new batch of products for Renaissance Act II. In fact, the 32-time Grammy winner's online shop gives a major update on her forthcoming album.

The new merchandise line, which includes a line of T-shirts, CDs, and vinyls subtly reveals the Act II is titled Cowboy Carter.

Queen Bey's latest move comes almost exactly a month after she announced Renaissance Act II announcement during Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11.

After several months of donning cowboy hats at nearly every public appearance, the 42-year-old—who shares Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Sir and Rumi, 6 with husband Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter)—revealed she's tapping back into her country roots for her new album, out March 29. Along with the announcement, she released two singles, "16 Carriages," and "Texas Hold ‘Em," which pays tribute to her home state.