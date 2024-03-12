Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Oscars Secrets Revealed: Emma Stone Moment, Marilyn Inspiration and More

Watch : Eva Mendes Shares Hilarious Ryan Gosling Oscars Moment You Didn’t See on TV

Ryan Gosling brought the Kenergy—but not without some major planning.

In fact, the Barbie star's "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars at Dolby Theatre required months of preparation alongside producers, choreographers, dancers and more to bring the extravagant production to life.

"Ryan Gosling is a true professional, that man—we met with him on Zooms months ago, talking about that performance," show producer Molly McNearney told Variety in an article published March 11. "Greta Gerwig weighed in creatively as well. He was so committed to it."

But the inspiration behind the spectacle, which was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe's song "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, was all Ryan. And it only took a 40-piece orchestra, 62 dancers, over 24 massive Barbie heads, a cameo from Guns N' Roses and four Kens from Barbie.

"That's where the pink suit, and everybody else in black came from—and the stairs in the back," choreographer Mandy Moore explained. "And we had an homage to the candelabra girls: We had Ken-delabra men."