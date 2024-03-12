Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Oscars Secrets Revealed: Emma Stone Moment, Marilyn Inspiration and More

Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance at the 2024 Oscars was truly iconic and took months to brainstorm, produce and practice. Find out everything you need to know about the spectacle.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 12, 2024 6:42 PMTags
Ryan Gosling brought the Kenergy—but not without some major planning. 

In fact, the Barbie star's "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars at Dolby Theatre required months of preparation alongside producers, choreographers, dancers and more to bring the extravagant production to life.

"Ryan Gosling is a true professional, that man—we met with him on Zooms months ago, talking about that performance," show producer Molly McNearney told Variety in an article published March 11. "Greta Gerwig weighed in creatively as well. He was so committed to it."

But the inspiration behind the spectacle, which was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe's song "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, was all Ryan. And it only took a 40-piece orchestra, 62 dancers, over 24 massive Barbie heads, a cameo from Guns N' Roses and four Kens from Barbie.

"That's where the pink suit, and everybody else in black came from—and the stairs in the back," choreographer Mandy Moore explained. "And we had an homage to the candelabra girls: We had Ken-delabra men."

While the song was all about Ken, Ryan was set on highlighting the leading ladies from the film, including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Greta, along with longtime friend Emma Stone, who won Best Actress in a Leading Role.

"It was really important for him to jump down and include Margot and Greta and America," Moore recalled to Variety. "He said, ‘I really need those ladies in the front, because I'm gonna go over to them. I want them to sing.'"

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Greta's biggest wish, however, was to see the crowd dancing and singing along. So, the producers projected the lyrics on the screen for the audience to sing along.

Rehearsals for Ryan and Mandy began a month before the Academy Awards, but the rest of the performers—including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans—only had two days to prepare. And Simu admitted he's still processing the iconic moment.

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

"I kind of blacked out up there," he joked. "I didn't know if I did any of the choreography right? I just knew vaguely where I had to be. Greta was screaming, she was so happy."

While Ryan's performance was one to remember, the 2024 Oscar wins were too. Keep reading to see who took home gold before and after Ken took the stage.

