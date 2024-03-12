College Student Missing After Getting Kicked Out of Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar

Watch : Australian Murder Case: Police Find Bodies of Missing Couple

Riley Strain's family is desperate for answers.

The 22-year-old University of Missouri student has been missing since the night of March 8 after visiting Luke Bryan's Nashville bar, 32 Bridge Food + Drink, local police told NBC News.

Per the outlet, Strain was visiting the city with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers for their spring formal but became separated from the group after he was asked to leave the bar.

"The boys called him, and he said, 'I'm walking back to my hotel,'" Strain's stepfather Chris Whiteid told NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville of what happened after the college student exited the bar. "They didn't think anything about it."

However, when his fraternity brothers returned to their hotel, they could not find Strain, only his room key. They then, per WSMV, went searching for Strain, which included crosschecking his recent Snapchat locations. When their search proved unsuccessful, they then called Strain's parents, who drove straight to Nashville to assist in the search.

Authorities began searching for Strain on March 11, Metro Nashville PD confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, which included a helicopter search of the riverbank in addition to detectives working on the ground.