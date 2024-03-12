Kate Spade Outlet’s Extra 20% off Sale Includes Classic & Chic $39 Wristlets, $63 Crossbodies & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are a lot of bags in my closet. Some are for casual days, some are for events, some are for spring, some are for fall – but there's one bag that's great for any and all of these times. And that's my Kate Spade bag. Made of soft black leather with a sturdy strap and a tasseled zipper, it's the crossbody that goes with everything – and it still gets compliments after years of wear. If you're looking for the Kate Spade that will complete your wardrobe, then you're in luck. Right now you can save an extra 20% on already discounted crossbodies, satchels, totes, and wristlets at Kate Spade Outlet (no code needed).
There's something for every outfit and every mood. Looking for something minimal for all your essentials? There's a $139 pebbled leather wristlet for just $39, and it comes in five colors. Tired of your old diaper bag? Then give it a refresh with this trendy baby bag that has plenty of pockets and is easy to clean (it also makes a great baby shower gift). Or how about a classic tote that can fit absolutely everything? This $259 bag is just $63, and it includes a wristlet.
These bags won't be priced this low forever, so start scrolling and start adding to cart. These are the best Kate Spade Outlet deals for spring, and you don't want to miss out. Happy shopping.
Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Best Deals
Kristi Satchel
You can get the Kristi Satchel in four colors, but we're loving this bright turtle green for spring. It's made of leather and you can wear it as a crossbody or hold the handles for a handbag look. The classic vibe goes with any outfit and the price tag is great, too ($271 off the original price).
Chelsea Colorblock Baby Bag
Who says that diaper bags can't be stylish? This Chelsea Colorblock Baby Bag contains plenty of pockets for diapers, wipes, and other changing necessities, and will make you the fashionista at the playground. And even if you don't have kids, plenty of reviewers use it for work, travel, and other activities.
Leila Medium L-Zip Wristlet
With four credit card slots and an easy to carry loop, this wristlet is just the right size for your necessities. Originally $139, you can snag it for just $39 and it comes in five colors.
Kristi Crossbody
Featuring a metal chain and smooth butter color, the Kristi Crossbody is chic and versatile for everyday wear or going out for the night. It's made of refined grain leather and its $249 price tag has been lowered to $63, which is probably the best part.
Carey Trunk Crossbody
Whether you wear it as a crossbody or just hold it as a handbag, the Carey Trunk Crossbody is sure to turn heads. Made of smooth quilted leather, it's elegant and can hold a surprising amount, according to reviewers. Score it for 20% off the sale price for a limited time.
Mel Packable Tote
Complete with a detachable wristlet, this tote bag has everything. It's lightweight, yet roomy, and made of easy to clean nylon. One reviewer reported, "I bought this to use as a laptop bag. Ended up using it as my accessory bag for a weekend getaway. Perfect size!"
Monica Colorblock Mini Flap Crossbody
You're sure to get compliments with this Monica Mini Flap Crossbody with a light fawn colorblock design. Made of pebbled leather, there's just enough room for your essentials if you're going on a coffee run or walking the dog, and the strap is adjustable for just the right fit.
Leila Convertible Wristlet
Available in black or gingerbread, reviewers love this convertible wristlet. One fan raved, "I love the soft leather and can hook it on my belt loop or carry it on my wrist! My phone, ID/debit card/money and a lipstick fit just fine!" And the $47 price tag is pretty great, too.
Reegan Top Handle Crossbody
With a vintage feel and smooth leather exterior, you might just want to wear this crossbody all the time. This shopper glowed, "I needed to downsize my larger bags and fell in love with the style and handle placement on this bag. It's perfect for everything I need to carry." Plus, it's $293 off the original price.
