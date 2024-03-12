See Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Face Off in Uncomfortable Preview

No, Ariana Madix will not raise a glass to reuniting with ex Tom Sandoval.
The former couple has the iciest of interactions while coming face to face for the first time since their 2023 breakup in an incredibly uncomfortable sneak peek at upcoming episodes for Vanderpump Rules season 11.
During a day at the beach with their costars, the TomTom co-owner attempts interacting with his ex-partner of nine years, saying, "According to your rules, Ariana..." before she interrupts him, "Don't speak to me. Don't speak to me," and walks away.
Later, during a cast trip to San Francisco, Madix once again dodges filming with Sandoval at a black tie gala. "He doesn't give a f--k if I f--king died in a ditch," she rants, before he tells Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz behind her back, "Ariana, she f--king talks s--t about all you f--kers."
Sandoval even approaches Madix's new boyfriend Daniel Wai during the same event, much to her shock. But it doesn't seem like the fitness coach has any intention of befriending the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman in the wake of his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
When Kent asks Wai, "If Ariana's ex were to come up and be like, 'Hey, dude, I'm Sandoval,' what would you do?" Wai answers, "I know what he's done."
Madix and Sandoval aren't the only duo navigating awkward encounters. Shay and husband Brock Davies are seemingly questioning their future, with the Scheananigans podcast host telling him through tears, "I don't think you and I are gonna be together forever."
Plus, Shay admits Sandoval's betrayal last season has affected her in more ways than just the loss of their friendship.
"I now have f--ked-up thoughts about Brock and Lala, one of my best friends, because I'm like, 'Oh my God, could someone do that to me?'" she tells her former best friend. "You did that!"
See all the drama still to come in the midseason trailer above. And keep reading to get caught up on everything that's happened since Scandoval broke the Bravo-verse.
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo and streams next-day on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)