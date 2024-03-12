See Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Face Off in Uncomfortable Preview

Watch : VPR’s Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

No, Ariana Madix will not raise a glass to reuniting with ex Tom Sandoval.

The former couple has the iciest of interactions while coming face to face for the first time since their 2023 breakup in an incredibly uncomfortable sneak peek at upcoming episodes for Vanderpump Rules season 11.

During a day at the beach with their costars, the TomTom co-owner attempts interacting with his ex-partner of nine years, saying, "According to your rules, Ariana..." before she interrupts him, "Don't speak to me. Don't speak to me," and walks away.

Later, during a cast trip to San Francisco, Madix once again dodges filming with Sandoval at a black tie gala. "He doesn't give a f--k if I f--king died in a ditch," she rants, before he tells Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz behind her back, "Ariana, she f--king talks s--t about all you f--kers."

Sandoval even approaches Madix's new boyfriend Daniel Wai during the same event, much to her shock. But it doesn't seem like the fitness coach has any intention of befriending the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman in the wake of his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.