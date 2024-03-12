Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Met Boyfriend and "Hottest Guy" Ever Mark Estes

This meet-cute is no longer unwritten.
In fact, Kristin Cavallari is speaking the words on how she and her new boyfriend Mark Estes first met. And like the beginning of many an internet crush, it began on TikTok.
"Back in like September, I'm scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz," Kristin said during the March 12 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "So I go, 'Holy s--t, who are these guys? because they're so hot. Specifically this one, who I'm gonna refer to as 'Montana.'"
She then sent the video to her friend, and episode guest, Justin Anderson, noting the two agreed Mark was "the hottest guy we've ever seen."
Beyond being physically attracted to the "perfect" 24-year-old, Kristin, 37, added, "He's also outdoorsy and manly, and it's like that combination of the two for me."
But what began as an internet crush soon turned into something with potential when Kristin received a direct message from the Montana Boyz' account that said, "I love you." And because she has "no chill," the Hills alum immediately invited the content creators on her podcast.
It wasn't until a December trip to New York City, however, that the Laguna Beach alum—who'd learned from her assistant the group was relocating to Nashville where she lives—decided to take their messaging to the next step (with some drunken encouragement from Justin).
"I was like, Hey I heard you guys are moving to Nashville, and then I asked which one I was talking to," she remembered. "And he said this is Montana responding, and I said, ‘Oh good you're my favorite.'"
Soon after, Kristin showed Mark and his pals—the group consists of Mark, Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox—around the city by taking them out with the women in her office.
"So we went line dancing," she explained. "And then he asked me to be his Valentine."
And since their first date the evening before Valentine's Day—which included Mark meeting Kristin and ex Jay Cutler's kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, who she says "loved him"—the rest appears to be history.
Though Kristin and Mark look to be blissfully happy from the looks of their social media posts, there are those who have commented negatively on the couple's 13-year age gap. But Kristin had an easy answer for the haters.
"So what are you going to do about it?" she lip-synced in a March 2 TikTok video. "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"
The Very Cavallari alum captioned the clip, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"
For more on the love lives of Kristin and her fellow Hills alum, keep reading.