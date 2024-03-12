Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Met Boyfriend and "Hottest Guy" Ever Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari just spilled the tea on how she and her new boyfriend, Montana Boyz TikToker Mark Estes, first met.

This meet-cute is no longer unwritten. 

In fact, Kristin Cavallari is speaking the words on how she and her new boyfriend Mark Estes first met. And like the beginning of many an internet crush, it began on TikTok. 

"Back in like September, I'm scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz," Kristin said during the March 12 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "So I go, 'Holy s--t, who are these guys? because they're so hot. Specifically this one, who I'm gonna refer to as 'Montana.'"

She then sent the video to her friend, and episode guest, Justin Anderson, noting the two agreed Mark was "the hottest guy we've ever seen."

Beyond being physically attracted to the "perfect" 24-year-old, Kristin, 37, added, "He's also outdoorsy and manly, and it's like that combination of the two for me."

But what began as an internet crush soon turned into something with potential when Kristin received a direct message from the Montana Boyz' account that said, "I love you." And because she has "no chill," the Hills alum immediately invited the content creators on her podcast.

It wasn't until a December trip to New York City, however, that the Laguna Beach alum—who'd learned from her assistant the group was relocating to Nashville where she lives—decided to take their messaging to the next step (with some drunken encouragement from Justin). 

"I was like, Hey I heard you guys are moving to Nashville, and then I asked which one I was talking to," she remembered. "And he said this is Montana responding, and I said, ‘Oh good you're my favorite.'"

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Soon after, Kristin showed Mark and his pals—the group consists of Mark, Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox—around the city by taking them out with the women in her office. 

"So we went line dancing," she explained. "And then he asked me to be his Valentine."

And since their first date the evening before Valentine's Day—which included Mark meeting Kristin and ex Jay Cutler's kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, who she says "loved him"—the rest appears to be history. 

Though Kristin and Mark look to be blissfully happy from the looks of their social media posts, there are those who have commented negatively on the couple's 13-year age gap. But Kristin had an easy answer for the haters.

"So what are you going to do about it?" she lip-synced in a March 2 TikTok video. "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

The Very Cavallari alum captioned the clip, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

For more on the love lives of Kristin and her fellow Hills alum, keep reading. 

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohl’s

Lauren Conrad

After her misadventures with Jason Wahler and Brody Jenner were on display for all to see, as well as a fairly private relationship with actor Kyle Howard that didn't pan out, the fashion mogul found her forever-mate in William Tell.

She was set up with the law student/musician on a blind date—on Valentine's Day in 2012—and her pals, at least, knew he was "the One" for her right away. Lauren and William married on Sept. 13, 2014, and are now parents to sons Liam and Charlie.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

The star who started it all on Laguna Beach before swooping into The Hills' fifth season shared on April 2020, that she and retired Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler were getting divorced after almost seven years of marriage. They share three children together: sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Following the divorce, Kristin dated comedian Jeff Dye for five months before splitting in March 2021

In February 2024, she debuted her romance with former college football star Mark Estes.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Audrina Patridge

The love of Audrina's life remains daughter Kirra, her child with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

Audrina filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage, before their split was ultimately finalized in December 2018.

Audrina dated Ryan Cabrera for awhile (again) in 2018 and was linked to L.A. bar owner Matt Chase, whom she met through Jason Wahler, the following year.

In December 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that she started dating her Was It Real? podcast producer Jarod Einsohn.

Variety/Shutterstock
Heidi Montag

In what had to be The Hills' most unexpected (or most obvious?) legacy, Heidi and her pot-stirring boyfriend Spencer Pratt went the distance, doggedly making it work through everything from broken friendships and frayed family ties, to sex tape rumors and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, to plastic surgery and copious amounts of money spent on crystals. Their Speidi sense saw them through it all.

They eloped and swapped vows in Mexico on Nov. 20, 2008, then re-sealed the deal in front of family and friends (and cameras) on April 25, 2009, in Pasadena, Calif. Their son Gunner was born in 2017 and his little brother Ryker arrived in 2022.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt

See previous.

Instagram/Whitney Port

Whitney Port

The lifestyle entrepreneur went the no-drama route in love, meeting Tim Rosenman—a producer on her Hills spin-off The City—and marrying him on Nov. 7, 2015.

They welcomed son Sonny in 2017 and have been open about their fertility journey to expand their family, with Whitney sharing that both she and a surrogate suffered pregnancy losses

Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz
Lauren Bosworth

In 2019, the Love Wellness founder was dating Kitu Life CEO Jimmy DeCicco, a Shark Tank alum. They were Yankee-game-and-St.-Barths-vacation-level serious at least, but appearances on each other's 'grams dwindled in 2020 as Lo focused on self-care and expanding her business.

That mission proved a raging success, as Love Wellness products can now be found at Target and Ulta.

John M. Heller/Getty Images

Jason Wahler

After not being able to do right by Lauren on the show and racking up multiple drinking-related arrests, Wahler eventually got clean and found long-term love with Ashley Stack. They married in 2013.

They two are parents to daughter Delilah (born 2017) and son Wyatt (born 2021).

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
Stephanie Pratt

Spencer's little sis refrained from dating much in the spotlight, but when she was on the British reality show Made in Chelsea, tabloids on that side of the Atlantic started keeping a close watch. In 2016, she was rumored to be dating fellow reality TV star Joey Essex after they appeared together on another show called Celebs Go Dating.

In a joint appearance on This Morning, Joey revealed that he and Stephanie had been on a date in real life—and that he bought her a puppy.

Since then, she's been linked to Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth and Jonny Mitchell.

Bob Levey/WireImage

Holly Montag

Heidi's big sis got her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and founded Women's Recovery in Colorado. These days she leads a private life with Richie Wilson, her husband since September 2014. They welcomed son Isaiah in May 2015.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Justin Bobby

In real life, he's known as Justin Brescia, and Audrina's ex had slid into the DMs of model and restaurant investor Lindsey Pelas years ago but they didn't go on a date until around October 2018, when he was about to shoot season one of The Hills: New Beginnings. However, by the time the season wrapped, the two had called it quits.

Instagram/Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner

The former Prince of Malibu seemingly married Kaitlynn Carter, in 2018 ceremony in Bali. However, during an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019, they confirmed it was never a legal union.

The couple broke up that summer, with Carter briefly dating Miley Cyrus, and Brody striking up a short romance with Josie Canseco in the wake of the split.

Brody was later linked to TikToker Daisy Keech and stylist Briana Jungworth—who shares son Freddie with Louis Tomlinson—before finding love with surfer Tia Blanco in 2022. The two got engaged in June 2023 and welcomed daughter Honey the following August.

Instagram / Frankie Delgado

Frankie Delgado

"Brody's friend" turned "Lauren's friend"—and then "Brody's friend" again—became "Jennifer Acosta's husband" in 2013 and they are now "IsabellaFrancis and River's parents."

